Neighboring countries extend retirement age in reality of super-aged society

[Anchor]

Our series of investigative reports examining the realities of a super-aged society.

Today (Dec. 5), as the final installment, we will look at examples from neighboring countries.

Japan has gradually increased the retirement age over the past several years and has now settled into an era of retirement at 65.

China is also presenting a blueprint to extend the retirement age over the next 15 years.

Reporter Hwang Jin-woo reports.

[Report]

In 2006, Japan implemented mandatory employment security for those aged 65 for the first time.

Although it was called mandatory, companies were allowed to choose the methods and targets.

It did not apply to all employees.

Then in 2013, a revised law was enacted allowing all interested parties to extend their working years.

At that time, companies still had the option to choose specific methods such as abolishing the retirement age, extending it, or introducing re-employment systems.

The age of the beneficiaries were gradually increased by one year every three years, starting from age 61 in 2013.

From April, the completed mandatory employment at age 65 will be applied, and 99.9% of companies with 21 or more employees have already completed the necessary measures.

This flexible and gradual approach minimized the impact on companies, transitioning to the '65 retirement age era' over 19 years.

China, with its population of 1.4 billion, will also begin extending the retirement age this year.

The goal is to extend the legal retirement age for male workers from 60 to 63 over the next 15 years.

[Wang Xiaoping/Minister of Human Resources and Social Security of China: "For male workers aged 60, the legal retirement age will be gradually extended to 63, increasing by one month every four months."]

China is also facing rapid depletion of pension funds due to rapid aging.

However, due to some public opinion opposing the extension of the retirement age, the Chinese authorities plan to allow retirement before age 63.

This is KBS News, Hwang Jin-woo.

