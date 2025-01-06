News 9

Delivery service company moves to operate seven days a week

입력 2025.01.06 (00:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The era of seven-day delivery has officially begun.

CJ Logistics has started holiday deliveries from today (Dec. 5).

While this is more convenient for consumers, there are certainly some concerns.

Reporter Jo Eun-ae has the details.

[Report]

On the first Sunday of the new year, a delivery vehicle loaded with goods rushes out of the depot.

This delivery service company previously did not operate on public holidays and Sundays, but has decided to implement seven-day delivery starting this year.

[Yoon Jae-seung/CJ Logistics Headquarters Director: "I believe that the explosive growth of the e-commerce market and the increasing demands of consumers have made service innovation inevitable."]

They will continue deliveries throughout the year, except for a few days during holiday seasons, and consumer reactions are positive.

[Song Ah-ri/Yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "I think it will be nice because it's convenient and I can receive items right away."]

The e-commerce industry also expects that holiday deliveries will enhance their delivery competitiveness.

In particular, opening up the possibility of weekend deliveries for fresh products that are prone to spoilage, changes in the related market are anticipated.

[Woo Soo-han/Professor of International Logistics, Chung-Ang University: "I expect that fresh products, which were only ordered through Coupang or Kurly, will now be available for weekend orders through Naver Shopping or individual online retailers."]

However, there are concerns about overwork for delivery drivers with the seven-day delivery system.

CJ Logistics explained that to prevent any single delivery driver from being responsible for excessively large areas, some rural areas with lower delivery volumes will be temporarily excluded from the seven-day delivery service.

This is KBS News, Jo Eun-ae reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Delivery service company moves to operate seven days a week
    • 입력 2025-01-06 00:16:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

The era of seven-day delivery has officially begun.

CJ Logistics has started holiday deliveries from today (Dec. 5).

While this is more convenient for consumers, there are certainly some concerns.

Reporter Jo Eun-ae has the details.

[Report]

On the first Sunday of the new year, a delivery vehicle loaded with goods rushes out of the depot.

This delivery service company previously did not operate on public holidays and Sundays, but has decided to implement seven-day delivery starting this year.

[Yoon Jae-seung/CJ Logistics Headquarters Director: "I believe that the explosive growth of the e-commerce market and the increasing demands of consumers have made service innovation inevitable."]

They will continue deliveries throughout the year, except for a few days during holiday seasons, and consumer reactions are positive.

[Song Ah-ri/Yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "I think it will be nice because it's convenient and I can receive items right away."]

The e-commerce industry also expects that holiday deliveries will enhance their delivery competitiveness.

In particular, opening up the possibility of weekend deliveries for fresh products that are prone to spoilage, changes in the related market are anticipated.

[Woo Soo-han/Professor of International Logistics, Chung-Ang University: "I expect that fresh products, which were only ordered through Coupang or Kurly, will now be available for weekend orders through Naver Shopping or individual online retailers."]

However, there are concerns about overwork for delivery drivers with the seven-day delivery system.

CJ Logistics explained that to prevent any single delivery driver from being responsible for excessively large areas, some rural areas with lower delivery volumes will be temporarily excluded from the seven-day delivery service.

This is KBS News, Jo Eun-ae reporting.
조은애
조은애

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

영장 유효기한 오늘까지…재집행·구속영장 등 ‘고심’

영장 유효기한 오늘까지…재집행·구속영장 등 ‘고심’
‘체포영장 이의신청’ 기각…<br>윤 측 “대법원 재항고 검토”

‘체포영장 이의신청’ 기각…윤 측 “대법원 재항고 검토”
“‘충돌’ 우려 영장 포기해야”…<br>“체포 불응 유혈사태 부추겨”

“‘충돌’ 우려 영장 포기해야”…“체포 불응 유혈사태 부추겨”
사고 조사 본격화…이 시각 <br>무안공항

사고 조사 본격화…이 시각 무안공항
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.