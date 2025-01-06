Delivery service company moves to operate seven days a week

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The era of seven-day delivery has officially begun.



CJ Logistics has started holiday deliveries from today (Dec. 5).



While this is more convenient for consumers, there are certainly some concerns.



Reporter Jo Eun-ae has the details.



[Report]



On the first Sunday of the new year, a delivery vehicle loaded with goods rushes out of the depot.



This delivery service company previously did not operate on public holidays and Sundays, but has decided to implement seven-day delivery starting this year.



[Yoon Jae-seung/CJ Logistics Headquarters Director: "I believe that the explosive growth of the e-commerce market and the increasing demands of consumers have made service innovation inevitable."]



They will continue deliveries throughout the year, except for a few days during holiday seasons, and consumer reactions are positive.



[Song Ah-ri/Yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "I think it will be nice because it's convenient and I can receive items right away."]



The e-commerce industry also expects that holiday deliveries will enhance their delivery competitiveness.



In particular, opening up the possibility of weekend deliveries for fresh products that are prone to spoilage, changes in the related market are anticipated.



[Woo Soo-han/Professor of International Logistics, Chung-Ang University: "I expect that fresh products, which were only ordered through Coupang or Kurly, will now be available for weekend orders through Naver Shopping or individual online retailers."]



However, there are concerns about overwork for delivery drivers with the seven-day delivery system.



CJ Logistics explained that to prevent any single delivery driver from being responsible for excessively large areas, some rural areas with lower delivery volumes will be temporarily excluded from the seven-day delivery service.



This is KBS News, Jo Eun-ae reporting.



