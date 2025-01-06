Correlation of “diligent lifestyle habits” and reduced risk of health complications

News 9

[Anchor]

The number of young diabetes patients in their 20s and 30s has exceeded 300,000.

Many of these individuals also have high cholesterol levels, raising concerns about serious complications such as strokes and heart attacks.

Research findings indicate that 'diligent lifestyle habits' can significantly reduce the risk of these complications.

This is a report by medical specialist Park Kwang-sik.

[Report]

This is a man in his 30s who has been diagnosed with diabetes.

His previously dangerous blood sugar and cholesterol levels returned to normal in just three months.

[Kim OO/Diabetes Patient: "I strictly followed exercise and dietary guidelines, and I placed diabetes logs on the front door, in front of the refrigerator, and on the dining table in the living room."]

A research team from Seoul National University Hospital tracked over 8,700 diabetes patients for 13 years and found a commonality among those who experienced fewer complications.

The answer was diligent lifestyle habits.

When 'diligence' was quantified through surveys, it was found that for every one-point increase in the diligence score, the risk of cardiovascular disease decreased by up to 17%.

[Park Chan-soon/Professor of Cardiology at Seoul National University Hospital: "Those who scored high on the diligence assessment tended to have healthier lifestyle habits, such as regular exercise and not smoking, and they had lower rates of heart disease."]

Diabetes requires consistent adherence to various lifestyle rules, such as medication, exercise, and dietary management, making diligence a significant factor.

In particular, half of the patients under 30 have high cholesterol levels, so thorough management of lifestyle habits is essential for preventing complications.

[Noh Tae-woong/Endocrinologist: "High cholesterol lays the groundwork for complications. If you also have high blood pressure and blood sugar, you can think of it as 'lighting a fire.'"]

Experts emphasize the importance of turning small actions into habits.

It is essential to keep medications in visible places and set alarms for medication times and blood sugar level testing schedules.

This is KBS News, Park Kwang-sik reporting.

