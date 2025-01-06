News 9

Concerns surround exclusion of Son Heung-min from starting lineup

[Anchor]

Tottenham's captain Son Heung-min was unusually left out of the starting lineup in the first league match of the new year.

Although he came on as a substitute in the second half, he could not prevent the team's defeat, and the explanation from coach Postecoglou regarding Son's exclusion from the starting lineup was also unexpected.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

This was the first match of the new year for Tottenham, who have not won in three league games.

With many key players missing due to injuries and the flu, Son Heung-min's exclusion from the starting lineup was unusual.

There were presumptions that Son might also be suffering from the flu, but he started warming up in the second half and was substituted in for Werner in the 62nd minute alongside Maddison and Bissouma.

It seemed that the substitution had an effect as Tottenham increased their possession and aggressively sought a consolation goal.

However, Son, who was mainly isolated on the left flank, did not manage to take a single shot and had to watch as the team suffered a 2-1 comeback defeat.

Ultimately, the decision to exclude Son from the starting lineup turned out to be a misstep, but coach Postecoglou emphasized that it was a matter of 'managing stamina'.

[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "We were going to need some energy, some running power early on and I thought as the game wore on we would be able to sort of then use the experience of the guys. Guys like Sonny, and Bis and Madison led us to an extent but they played a lot of football."]

Rather, coach Postecoglou expressed significant dissatisfaction with the referee's decision not to call a handball during Newcastle's equalizing goal.

[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "On any other day on a fair and even playing ground, we would have won that game. I'm just really really angry as angry as I've ever been in my career that they denied the right rewards for fantastic performance."]

With Son Heung-min's future still uncertain as he has not yet signed a new contract, rumors of coach Postecoglou's dismissal are also circulating at Tottenham.

The upcoming League Cup semi-final on the 9th is set to be a tough match against strong team Liverpool, indicating that a challenging journey lies ahead.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

