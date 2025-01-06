Kim Sun-hyung's NBA-level play leads SK to fourth consecutive win
SK, leading in professional basketball, defeated KT, led by Heo Hoon, and achieved their fourth consecutive win.
With fast and clever play, Kim Sun-hyung, known as 'Flash Sun', created a rare scene that could be seen on an NBA court, leading to a comeback victory.
Reporter Park Jumi has the story.
[Report]
Against the backdrop of a stadium transformed into a white wonderland by the first snow of the year, national weightlifting representative Park Hye-jung's jump shot signals SK's strong start.
In the first quarter, SK, who was trailing KT, managed to tie the game with a dunk shot by Warney at the end of the second quarter.
The determination of Choi Boo-kyung, who passed the ball even while falling on the court, and Kim Sun-hyung's assist shone brightly.
Then, in the following third quarter, Kim Sun-hyung made the crowd erupt with an NBA-level play.
When blocked by the defense, and lacking space, he cleverly spun the ball behind his back and scored through his legs.
This is what is called a behind-the-back dribble.
The commentators, who only realized it through slow motion replay, couldn't stop their admiration.
[Moon Kyung-eun/Basketball Commentator: "How did that dribble get out? Wow, it's like a loach."]
In the final fourth quarter, Kim Sun-hyung hit a crucial three-pointer and literally roared.
Ultimately, SK secured a victory by four points, continuing their lead with four consecutive wins.
[Kim Sun-hyung/SK: "It just came out instinctively, but when you watch NBA plays, they sometimes pretend to go back and then go through the legs to score. It was a fierce battle, but I'm really happy to win. I'm also glad to continue the winning streak."]
The gas corporation, led by Jeon Hyun-woo, who scored 10 points in the second quarter, defeated Jeonggwanjang, and at Changwon, the home team LG won by three points against Sono.
This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
