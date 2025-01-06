Kim Sun-hyung's NBA-level play leads SK to fourth consecutive win

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



SK, leading in professional basketball, defeated KT, led by Heo Hoon, and achieved their fourth consecutive win.



With fast and clever play, Kim Sun-hyung, known as 'Flash Sun', created a rare scene that could be seen on an NBA court, leading to a comeback victory.



Reporter Park Jumi has the story.



[Report]



Against the backdrop of a stadium transformed into a white wonderland by the first snow of the year, national weightlifting representative Park Hye-jung's jump shot signals SK's strong start.



In the first quarter, SK, who was trailing KT, managed to tie the game with a dunk shot by Warney at the end of the second quarter.



The determination of Choi Boo-kyung, who passed the ball even while falling on the court, and Kim Sun-hyung's assist shone brightly.



Then, in the following third quarter, Kim Sun-hyung made the crowd erupt with an NBA-level play.



When blocked by the defense, and lacking space, he cleverly spun the ball behind his back and scored through his legs.



This is what is called a behind-the-back dribble.



The commentators, who only realized it through slow motion replay, couldn't stop their admiration.



[Moon Kyung-eun/Basketball Commentator: "How did that dribble get out? Wow, it's like a loach."]



In the final fourth quarter, Kim Sun-hyung hit a crucial three-pointer and literally roared.



Ultimately, SK secured a victory by four points, continuing their lead with four consecutive wins.



[Kim Sun-hyung/SK: "It just came out instinctively, but when you watch NBA plays, they sometimes pretend to go back and then go through the legs to score. It was a fierce battle, but I'm really happy to win. I'm also glad to continue the winning streak."]



The gas corporation, led by Jeon Hyun-woo, who scored 10 points in the second quarter, defeated Jeonggwanjang, and at Changwon, the home team LG won by three points against Sono.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!