News 9

Kim Sun-hyung's NBA-level play leads SK to fourth consecutive win

입력 2025.01.06 (00:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

SK, leading in professional basketball, defeated KT, led by Heo Hoon, and achieved their fourth consecutive win.

With fast and clever play, Kim Sun-hyung, known as 'Flash Sun', created a rare scene that could be seen on an NBA court, leading to a comeback victory.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

Against the backdrop of a stadium transformed into a white wonderland by the first snow of the year, national weightlifting representative Park Hye-jung's jump shot signals SK's strong start.

In the first quarter, SK, who was trailing KT, managed to tie the game with a dunk shot by Warney at the end of the second quarter.

The determination of Choi Boo-kyung, who passed the ball even while falling on the court, and Kim Sun-hyung's assist shone brightly.

Then, in the following third quarter, Kim Sun-hyung made the crowd erupt with an NBA-level play.

When blocked by the defense, and lacking space, he cleverly spun the ball behind his back and scored through his legs.

This is what is called a behind-the-back dribble.

The commentators, who only realized it through slow motion replay, couldn't stop their admiration.

[Moon Kyung-eun/Basketball Commentator: "How did that dribble get out? Wow, it's like a loach."]

In the final fourth quarter, Kim Sun-hyung hit a crucial three-pointer and literally roared.

Ultimately, SK secured a victory by four points, continuing their lead with four consecutive wins.

[Kim Sun-hyung/SK: "It just came out instinctively, but when you watch NBA plays, they sometimes pretend to go back and then go through the legs to score. It was a fierce battle, but I'm really happy to win. I'm also glad to continue the winning streak."]

The gas corporation, led by Jeon Hyun-woo, who scored 10 points in the second quarter, defeated Jeonggwanjang, and at Changwon, the home team LG won by three points against Sono.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Sun-hyung's NBA-level play leads SK to fourth consecutive win
    • 입력 2025-01-06 00:33:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

SK, leading in professional basketball, defeated KT, led by Heo Hoon, and achieved their fourth consecutive win.

With fast and clever play, Kim Sun-hyung, known as 'Flash Sun', created a rare scene that could be seen on an NBA court, leading to a comeback victory.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

Against the backdrop of a stadium transformed into a white wonderland by the first snow of the year, national weightlifting representative Park Hye-jung's jump shot signals SK's strong start.

In the first quarter, SK, who was trailing KT, managed to tie the game with a dunk shot by Warney at the end of the second quarter.

The determination of Choi Boo-kyung, who passed the ball even while falling on the court, and Kim Sun-hyung's assist shone brightly.

Then, in the following third quarter, Kim Sun-hyung made the crowd erupt with an NBA-level play.

When blocked by the defense, and lacking space, he cleverly spun the ball behind his back and scored through his legs.

This is what is called a behind-the-back dribble.

The commentators, who only realized it through slow motion replay, couldn't stop their admiration.

[Moon Kyung-eun/Basketball Commentator: "How did that dribble get out? Wow, it's like a loach."]

In the final fourth quarter, Kim Sun-hyung hit a crucial three-pointer and literally roared.

Ultimately, SK secured a victory by four points, continuing their lead with four consecutive wins.

[Kim Sun-hyung/SK: "It just came out instinctively, but when you watch NBA plays, they sometimes pretend to go back and then go through the legs to score. It was a fierce battle, but I'm really happy to win. I'm also glad to continue the winning streak."]

The gas corporation, led by Jeon Hyun-woo, who scored 10 points in the second quarter, defeated Jeonggwanjang, and at Changwon, the home team LG won by three points against Sono.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
박주미
박주미 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

영장 유효기한 오늘까지…재집행·구속영장 등 ‘고심’

영장 유효기한 오늘까지…재집행·구속영장 등 ‘고심’
‘체포영장 이의신청’ 기각…<br>윤 측 “대법원 재항고 검토”

‘체포영장 이의신청’ 기각…윤 측 “대법원 재항고 검토”
“‘충돌’ 우려 영장 포기해야”…<br>“체포 불응 유혈사태 부추겨”

“‘충돌’ 우려 영장 포기해야”…“체포 불응 유혈사태 부추겨”
사고 조사 본격화…이 시각 <br>무안공항

사고 조사 본격화…이 시각 무안공항
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.