Kim Chae-yeon takes turnaround victory for women's national figure skating team
In the second selection competition for the national figure skating team, Kim Chae-yeon delivered a nearly perfect performance in the women's singles free skating, overtaking Shin Ji-a to win the championship.
Men's star Cha Jun-hwan showcased an overwhelming performance, hinting at a great showing at the Winter Asian Games.
This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.
[Report]
Kim Chae-yeon, who finished second in the short program with a score 1.65 points behind Shin Ji-a, achieved a major turnaround in free skating.
She executed the jump elements starting with a flawless double axel.
The latter part of her performance also reached its peak, beautifully harmonizing with the melody.
Kim Chae-yeon, who took first place in the free skating with a score 3.59 points ahead of Shin Ji-a, also secured the overall victory with a total score of 216.09 points, surpassing Shin Ji-a's 214.15 points.
[Kim Chae-yeon/Suri High School: "I was a bit nervous, but I’m happy to show what I practiced in both the short and free programs, and I feel happy to win for the first time this season."]
Men's figure skating star Cha Jun-hwan displayed an overwhelming performance.
Starting with two consecutive successful quadruple jumps, he delivered a nearly perfect performance, achieving his ninth consecutive victory.
Born in the Year of the Snake, Cha Jun-hwan vowed to shine at the Winter Asian Games and World Championships in the Year of the Blue Snake.
[Cha Jun-hwan/Korea University: "The Year of the Snake symbolizes wisdom and change. I have gone through many difficult times due to injuries, and as we enter 2025, I want to spend a year where I can change and develop even more."]
16-year-old Seo Min-kyu finished in second place, but due to age restrictions for senior competitions, third-place Lee Si-hyung secured a spot for the World Championships.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
- 입력 2025-01-06 01:59:31
- 입력 2025-01-06 01:59:37
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
하무림 기자
