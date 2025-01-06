News Today

[News Today] CIO ASKS POLICE TO EXECUTE WARRANT

입력 2025.01.06 (16:50) 수정 2025.01.06 (16:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
As the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol expires today, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has announced its decision to delegate the warrant's execution to the police. The agency said it will maintain its investigative authority and apply to extend the warrant's duration.

[REPORT]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials said it sent an official request at around 9 p.m. on Sunday to the police's National Office of Investigation to take over the execution of the warrant to detain President Yoon Suk Yeol.

CIO Deputy Director Lee Jae-seung explained that the decision aimed to ensure swift and efficient proceedings by leveraging the police's expertise and unified field command system.

Last Friday, the anti-corruption agency tried and failed to execute the warrant after a five-and-a-half-hour standoff with the Presidential Security Service.

Due to the stronger than expected resistance, the CIO concluded it would be meaningless to make another attempt to execute the warrant the same way.

The agency added that it also made the decision as it had asked Acting President Choi Sang-mok for cooperation and did not receive any response.

But it noted that it still has the investigative authority into insurrection allegations against Yoon. It stressed that it only asked the police to take over the warrant's execution.

This means that if police detain Yoon, he will be transferred to the CIO for questioning.

As legal grounds, the agency cited Article 81 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which states that arrest warrants are executed by judicial police officers under the direction of a prosecutor.

However, police appear to be bewildered by the CIO's request, saying the execution authority was handed over without prior discussions.

They are expected to have a legal review before deciding on whether or not to accept the request and execute the warrant.

The CIO said it will have discussions with the police and ask the court to extend the warrant on Monday.

In response, Yoon's legal team strongly protested, denouncing the agency's move as another illegal act.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] CIO ASKS POLICE TO EXECUTE WARRANT
    • 입력 2025-01-06 16:50:06
    • 수정2025-01-06 16:50:24
    News Today
[LEAD]
As the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol expires today, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has announced its decision to delegate the warrant's execution to the police. The agency said it will maintain its investigative authority and apply to extend the warrant's duration.

[REPORT]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials said it sent an official request at around 9 p.m. on Sunday to the police's National Office of Investigation to take over the execution of the warrant to detain President Yoon Suk Yeol.

CIO Deputy Director Lee Jae-seung explained that the decision aimed to ensure swift and efficient proceedings by leveraging the police's expertise and unified field command system.

Last Friday, the anti-corruption agency tried and failed to execute the warrant after a five-and-a-half-hour standoff with the Presidential Security Service.

Due to the stronger than expected resistance, the CIO concluded it would be meaningless to make another attempt to execute the warrant the same way.

The agency added that it also made the decision as it had asked Acting President Choi Sang-mok for cooperation and did not receive any response.

But it noted that it still has the investigative authority into insurrection allegations against Yoon. It stressed that it only asked the police to take over the warrant's execution.

This means that if police detain Yoon, he will be transferred to the CIO for questioning.

As legal grounds, the agency cited Article 81 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which states that arrest warrants are executed by judicial police officers under the direction of a prosecutor.

However, police appear to be bewildered by the CIO's request, saying the execution authority was handed over without prior discussions.

They are expected to have a legal review before deciding on whether or not to accept the request and execute the warrant.

The CIO said it will have discussions with the police and ask the court to extend the warrant on Monday.

In response, Yoon's legal team strongly protested, denouncing the agency's move as another illegal act.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 검찰 특수본, ‘내란 중요임무’ 문상호<br> 정보사령관 구속기소

[속보] 검찰 특수본, ‘내란 중요임무’ 문상호 정보사령관 구속기소
‘체포영장 이관’ 경찰-공수처 <br>혼선…이 시각 국수본

‘체포영장 이관’ 경찰-공수처 혼선…이 시각 국수본
헌재 “국회 측에 ‘내란죄 철회’ 권유한 적 없어”

헌재 “국회 측에 ‘내란죄 철회’ 권유한 적 없어”
경찰 “윤 대통령 체포 저지에 ‘의무복무’ 병사들 동원 증거 확보”

경찰 “윤 대통령 체포 저지에 ‘의무복무’ 병사들 동원 증거 확보”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.