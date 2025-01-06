[News Today] CIO ASKS POLICE TO EXECUTE WARRANT

[LEAD]

As the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol expires today, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has announced its decision to delegate the warrant's execution to the police. The agency said it will maintain its investigative authority and apply to extend the warrant's duration.



[REPORT]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials said it sent an official request at around 9 p.m. on Sunday to the police's National Office of Investigation to take over the execution of the warrant to detain President Yoon Suk Yeol.



CIO Deputy Director Lee Jae-seung explained that the decision aimed to ensure swift and efficient proceedings by leveraging the police's expertise and unified field command system.



Last Friday, the anti-corruption agency tried and failed to execute the warrant after a five-and-a-half-hour standoff with the Presidential Security Service.



Due to the stronger than expected resistance, the CIO concluded it would be meaningless to make another attempt to execute the warrant the same way.



The agency added that it also made the decision as it had asked Acting President Choi Sang-mok for cooperation and did not receive any response.



But it noted that it still has the investigative authority into insurrection allegations against Yoon. It stressed that it only asked the police to take over the warrant's execution.



This means that if police detain Yoon, he will be transferred to the CIO for questioning.



As legal grounds, the agency cited Article 81 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which states that arrest warrants are executed by judicial police officers under the direction of a prosecutor.



However, police appear to be bewildered by the CIO's request, saying the execution authority was handed over without prior discussions.



They are expected to have a legal review before deciding on whether or not to accept the request and execute the warrant.



The CIO said it will have discussions with the police and ask the court to extend the warrant on Monday.



In response, Yoon's legal team strongly protested, denouncing the agency's move as another illegal act.