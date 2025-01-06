[News Today] YOON’S WARRANT OBJECTION DISMISSED

입력 2025-01-06 16:52:00



[LEAD]

President Yoon's legal team had previously contested the execution of arrest and search warrants against him. However, the court rejected these objections. We have the details.



[REPORT]

President Yoon's attorneys raised three issues with the court's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Yoon.



First of all they claim insurrection is not subject to investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which requested the warrant.



Second: the Seoul Western District Court, which issued the warrant, has no jurisdiction.



The third issue raised is a clause in the search warrant saying that some of the Criminal Procedure Act provisions do not apply.



However, the Seoul Western District Court has dismissed all those claims.



The court said objections can only be filed for detained suspects, and the act of filing an objection in Yoon's case is inappropriate.



Regarding the search warrant, which has a clause saying that Article 110 of the Criminal Procedure Act is excluded from the warrant, the court said the clause in question refers to military secrets only, and Article 110 does not apply to search operations aimed at locating Yoon.



The court has ruled that the judge in charge of the arrest warrant included the provision in question solely for the purpose of clarity.



As for the claim that insurrection is not subject to the CIO's investigation, the court ruled that the inclusion of insurrection charges in the warrant was not against the law at the time of the request, because Yoon is also being accused of power abuse.



The court said requesting a warrant from the Seoul Western District Court is not unlawful because it has jurisdiction over the area where the presidential residence is located.



The president's attorneys responded to the court's decision by saying the dismissal of the objection does not mean that the warrant is legitimate, and vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court.