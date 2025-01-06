[News Today] PRES. SECURITY PUTS UP BARRICADE
The Presidential Security Service chief released a video statement, strongly opposing the enforcement of the arrest warrant over legal disputes. Both the PSS and the Presidential Office maintain that the President remains the agency's primary protection subject.
[REORT]
The Presidential Security Service has put up barbed wire fences along the grassy path along the outer wall near the entrance of the presidential residence.
Buses line up in double and triple layers on the road leading into the residence.
The PSS took these measures to brace for the re-execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.
PSS chief Park Jong-joon, booked by police on the charge of treason for obstructing the warrant execution, issued a public statement -- the first in the agency's history.
He said that arresting even a lawmaker requires parliamentary approval and that he cannot let the warrant be executed while its legitimacy is still being debated.
Park Jong-joon / Presidential Security Service Chief
If the Presidential Security Service accepts warrant execution, it is giving up protecting the president and abandoning its duties.
The PSS also denied opposition party claims that Park issued an order to fire firearms on the day of the warrant execution, stressing no such order was given or considered. It also vowed to take legal action.
The presidential office also supported the security service by saying that the top priority of the agency is still President Yoon.
The top office added that the military and police units that withdrew at the time of warrant execution should be held responsible immediately.
Meanwhile, President Yoon's team filed charges against some 150 people, including Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials head Oh Dong-woon and some police officers involved in the arrest warrant execution, for obstruction of special official duties and other offenses.
