News Today

[News Today] VICTIMS’ BODIES RETURNED TO FAMILIES

입력 2025.01.06 (16:54) 수정 2025.01.06 (16:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
One week after the Jeju Airlines tragedy, most of the bodies of the deceased victims have been returned to their families. Grieving families, enduring sleepless nights, thanked officials for the swift recovery of their loved ones.

[REPORT]
Ambulances are lined up near the runway.

The bodies of the victims from the temporary morgue are loaded into the vehicles and head to the funeral parlor.

Most of the 179 victims have been returned to their families one week after the tragic accident to start the funeral process.

But some of the families still remain near the airport, unable to leave their temporary shelters.

Korean Red Cross Volunteer /
I'm making a round to check their condition and offer counseling.

Volunteers are also busy cleaning up the airport now that the bodies have been handed over.

Volunteer /
I can't comfort them with words, so I'm just here doing what I can.

Donated goods are still pouring in from all over the country and people line up to pay their respects at the memorial altar.

Jeong Ki-pyeong / Muan-gun resident
I hope such tragic deaths and accidents don't recur in Korea.

Dark clouds hang over the accident site. There are dewy chrysanthemums, food, paper planes, and notes dedicated to the departed.

Mourner /
My brother also died in an accident a long time ago. I can only imagine what the families are going through.

The victims' families thanked the police, fire fighting authority, and government workers for doing their best to search for and hand over the bodies quickly.

Park Han-sin / Rep. of Bereaved Families
Many couldn't go home for a week. They did an amazing job. On behalf of the families, I thank you.

Many of the victims and their grieving families have left Muan International Airport. Hopes and prayers for a safer flying environment remain.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] VICTIMS’ BODIES RETURNED TO FAMILIES
    • 입력 2025-01-06 16:54:17
    • 수정2025-01-06 16:54:31
    News Today
[LEAD]
One week after the Jeju Airlines tragedy, most of the bodies of the deceased victims have been returned to their families. Grieving families, enduring sleepless nights, thanked officials for the swift recovery of their loved ones.

[REPORT]
Ambulances are lined up near the runway.

The bodies of the victims from the temporary morgue are loaded into the vehicles and head to the funeral parlor.

Most of the 179 victims have been returned to their families one week after the tragic accident to start the funeral process.

But some of the families still remain near the airport, unable to leave their temporary shelters.

Korean Red Cross Volunteer /
I'm making a round to check their condition and offer counseling.

Volunteers are also busy cleaning up the airport now that the bodies have been handed over.

Volunteer /
I can't comfort them with words, so I'm just here doing what I can.

Donated goods are still pouring in from all over the country and people line up to pay their respects at the memorial altar.

Jeong Ki-pyeong / Muan-gun resident
I hope such tragic deaths and accidents don't recur in Korea.

Dark clouds hang over the accident site. There are dewy chrysanthemums, food, paper planes, and notes dedicated to the departed.

Mourner /
My brother also died in an accident a long time ago. I can only imagine what the families are going through.

The victims' families thanked the police, fire fighting authority, and government workers for doing their best to search for and hand over the bodies quickly.

Park Han-sin / Rep. of Bereaved Families
Many couldn't go home for a week. They did an amazing job. On behalf of the families, I thank you.

Many of the victims and their grieving families have left Muan International Airport. Hopes and prayers for a safer flying environment remain.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 검찰 특수본, ‘내란 중요임무’ 문상호<br> 정보사령관 구속기소

[속보] 검찰 특수본, ‘내란 중요임무’ 문상호 정보사령관 구속기소
‘체포영장 이관’ 경찰-공수처 <br>혼선…이 시각 국수본

‘체포영장 이관’ 경찰-공수처 혼선…이 시각 국수본
헌재 “국회 측에 ‘내란죄 철회’ 권유한 적 없어”

헌재 “국회 측에 ‘내란죄 철회’ 권유한 적 없어”
경찰 “윤 대통령 체포 저지에 ‘의무복무’ 병사들 동원 증거 확보”

경찰 “윤 대통령 체포 저지에 ‘의무복무’ 병사들 동원 증거 확보”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.