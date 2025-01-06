[News Today] VICTIMS’ BODIES RETURNED TO FAMILIES
One week after the Jeju Airlines tragedy, most of the bodies of the deceased victims have been returned to their families. Grieving families, enduring sleepless nights, thanked officials for the swift recovery of their loved ones.
[REPORT]
Ambulances are lined up near the runway.
The bodies of the victims from the temporary morgue are loaded into the vehicles and head to the funeral parlor.
Most of the 179 victims have been returned to their families one week after the tragic accident to start the funeral process.
But some of the families still remain near the airport, unable to leave their temporary shelters.
Korean Red Cross Volunteer /
I'm making a round to check their condition and offer counseling.
Volunteers are also busy cleaning up the airport now that the bodies have been handed over.
Volunteer /
I can't comfort them with words, so I'm just here doing what I can.
Donated goods are still pouring in from all over the country and people line up to pay their respects at the memorial altar.
Jeong Ki-pyeong / Muan-gun resident
I hope such tragic deaths and accidents don't recur in Korea.
Dark clouds hang over the accident site. There are dewy chrysanthemums, food, paper planes, and notes dedicated to the departed.
Mourner /
My brother also died in an accident a long time ago. I can only imagine what the families are going through.
The victims' families thanked the police, fire fighting authority, and government workers for doing their best to search for and hand over the bodies quickly.
Park Han-sin / Rep. of Bereaved Families
Many couldn't go home for a week. They did an amazing job. On behalf of the families, I thank you.
Many of the victims and their grieving families have left Muan International Airport. Hopes and prayers for a safer flying environment remain.
