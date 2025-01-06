[News Today] UNANSWERED QUESTIONS IN AIR CRASH

Now that search and recovery efforts have wrapped up for the Jeju Airline crash at Muan International Airport, the focus now shifts to investigating the cause. Lingering questions remain about the suspected bird strike, the malfunctioning landing gear, and the damage from a concrete structure.



Sparks fly out of the right engine of the plane.



This scene is presumed to show a bird strike, which is believed to be the primary cause of the Jeju Air airline crash.



As the plane's first landing attempt failed, it abruptly steered to the opposite side of the runway and initially attempted landing on its belly.



The landing gear did not drop, either. A malfunction in the manual device for landing an aircraft in times of emergency is quite unusual.



Experts believe both engines of the Jeju Air aircraft malfunctioned, causing a problem in the landing gear.



Prof. Ko Seung-hee / Dept. of Aviation Operations, Silla Univ.

How badly damaged are the fan blades? Analysis of feathers in debris will clarify what kind of birds and how many of them clashed with the plane. Blood traces could be found.



The unlawful installation of the localizer, which is originally intended to assist during landing, is also suspected to have contributed to the tragedy.



As many pointed out that the concrete structure at Muan Airport is in violation of the relevant guidelines, the transport ministry denied the accusation by saying the structure in question was built outside of the runway end safety area.



However, the ministry changed its stance after it was confirmed that the runway end safety area must be extended all the way to localizers.



The ministry has not yet provided a clear explanation.



Joo Jong-wan / Aviation policy director, Transport Ministry

There are many different international regulations and laws. We are currently collecting opinions from experts.



It has also been found belatedly that many of the Muan Airport officials expressed concerns about bird strikes at a meeting held ten days prior to the deadly plane crash. This means investigators will have to find out if appropriate prevention measures had been implemented.