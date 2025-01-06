News Today

[News Today] 7-DAY DELIVERY SYSTEM IN PLACE

[LEAD]
CJ Logistics, a top competitor in the delivery sector, has initiated holiday shipping, marking the start of full seven-day delivery services. Although this enhances consumer convenience, it also prompts several concerns. Here are the details.

[REPORT]
On the first Sunday of the new year, a delivery truck loaded with packages hurriedly drive out of the distribution hub.

This logistics company didn't make deliveries on holidays and Sundays, but decided to deliver seven days a week starting this year.

Yun Jae-seung / CJ Logistics Executive
The booming e-commerce market and higher consumer demands make service innovation inevitable.

Consumers are welcoming the change, since it means the company will deliver packages all year round, except for a few days like traditional holidays.

Song A-ri / Seoul resident
It's good because it's more convenient and quicker.

The e-commerce industry expects holiday deliveries to boost delivery competitiveness.

Related markets are also expected to change since easily perishable fresh foods will now be delivered on weekends.

Prof. Woo Su-han / Chung-Ang Univ.
Fresh products will be available on weekends by ordering through Naver Shopping and other online retailers, not just Coupang or Kurly.

But there are concerns that seven-day delivery may overwork couriers.

CJ Logistics explained that some low-volume rural areas will temporarily be excluded from seven-day delivery to prevent overburdening couriers with excessively large areas.

