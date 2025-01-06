[News Today] 7-DAY DELIVERY SYSTEM IN PLACE
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
CJ Logistics, a top competitor in the delivery sector, has initiated holiday shipping, marking the start of full seven-day delivery services. Although this enhances consumer convenience, it also prompts several concerns. Here are the details.
[REPORT]
On the first Sunday of the new year, a delivery truck loaded with packages hurriedly drive out of the distribution hub.
This logistics company didn't make deliveries on holidays and Sundays, but decided to deliver seven days a week starting this year.
Yun Jae-seung / CJ Logistics Executive
The booming e-commerce market and higher consumer demands make service innovation inevitable.
Consumers are welcoming the change, since it means the company will deliver packages all year round, except for a few days like traditional holidays.
Song A-ri / Seoul resident
It's good because it's more convenient and quicker.
The e-commerce industry expects holiday deliveries to boost delivery competitiveness.
Related markets are also expected to change since easily perishable fresh foods will now be delivered on weekends.
Prof. Woo Su-han / Chung-Ang Univ.
Fresh products will be available on weekends by ordering through Naver Shopping and other online retailers, not just Coupang or Kurly.
But there are concerns that seven-day delivery may overwork couriers.
CJ Logistics explained that some low-volume rural areas will temporarily be excluded from seven-day delivery to prevent overburdening couriers with excessively large areas.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] 7-DAY DELIVERY SYSTEM IN PLACE
-
- 입력 2025-01-06 16:56:14
- 수정2025-01-06 16:56:31
CJ Logistics, a top competitor in the delivery sector, has initiated holiday shipping, marking the start of full seven-day delivery services. Although this enhances consumer convenience, it also prompts several concerns. Here are the details.
[REPORT]
On the first Sunday of the new year, a delivery truck loaded with packages hurriedly drive out of the distribution hub.
This logistics company didn't make deliveries on holidays and Sundays, but decided to deliver seven days a week starting this year.
Yun Jae-seung / CJ Logistics Executive
The booming e-commerce market and higher consumer demands make service innovation inevitable.
Consumers are welcoming the change, since it means the company will deliver packages all year round, except for a few days like traditional holidays.
Song A-ri / Seoul resident
It's good because it's more convenient and quicker.
The e-commerce industry expects holiday deliveries to boost delivery competitiveness.
Related markets are also expected to change since easily perishable fresh foods will now be delivered on weekends.
Prof. Woo Su-han / Chung-Ang Univ.
Fresh products will be available on weekends by ordering through Naver Shopping and other online retailers, not just Coupang or Kurly.
But there are concerns that seven-day delivery may overwork couriers.
CJ Logistics explained that some low-volume rural areas will temporarily be excluded from seven-day delivery to prevent overburdening couriers with excessively large areas.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.