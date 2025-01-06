[News Today] SQUID GAME DIRECTOR REVEALS ALL
Squid Game Season 2 made a return after 3 years and has been smashing records all around the world. Its anticipated third series, to be released this year, promises appearances by astonishing stars. KBS met with director Hwang Dong-hyuk to hear more about the drive behind its huge success.
[REPORT]
"I want to stop the game."
"Don't you know yet? The game will not be over as long as the world does not change."
With 68 million views accumulated and a total view time of 487.6 million hours worldwide, Squid Game Season 2 has set a new world record just a week after its release.
Its director Hwang Dong-hyuk cites empathy generated by a paradox as the foremost reason for the show's success.
Hwang Dong-hyuk / Director of Squid Game
I wanted to depict reality through simple childhood games, not a serious social drama.
Korean childhood games used in the show are also seen as a key contributing factor.
Gonggi or the Korean jackstone, newly employed in season 2, is already spreading as a new fad worldwide.
"Round and round."
The director's intention is hidden in this Korean children's song, which has become popular overseas.
Hwang Dong-hyuk / Director of Squid Game
The number matching game shows the two faces of society, fostering spirit of cooperation while eliminating someone cruelly.
This gory satire delivers a grim message.
Hwang Dong-hyuk / Director of Squid Game
Those in power are responsible for social injustice. But all people are pointing their fingers at each other or those weaker than them.
Speculations have also emerged over Squid Game Season 3, which is set to be released this year.
The rumors about Hollywood star Leonardo Dicaprio's participation have been dismissed. But Hwang hinted at surprise appearances by stars.
