News 9

CIO attempts to transfer arrest of President Yoon to police

입력 2025.01.06 (22:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

However, before the extension of the arrest warrant, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) came up with this plan.

They attempted to have the police carry out the arrest of the president while the investigation would be conducted by the CIO.

However, amidst various controversies, the police rejected this, and it ultimately resulted in confusion due to the CIO's immature and selfish handling of the situation.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.

[Report]

This morning (1.6) around 7 AM, the National Office of Investigation's special investigation team received an official document from the CIO.

This document, sent yesterday (1.5), stated that the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol would be entrusted to the police.

The CIO had already obtained the warrant and attempted to execute it once, but suddenly tried to hand this task over to the police.

The justification they presented was professionalism and unity in on-site command.

An official from the CIO even praised the police, stating, "In terms of execution experience, our country's police are the best," during a briefing.

However, they still clarified that the investigative authority regarding President Yoon remains with the CIO.

In the end, the situation was that they would conduct the investigation while the police would carry out the arrest.

The police held an emergency briefing this afternoon to express their refusal.

[Baek Dong-heum/Deputy Head of Police Special Investigation Team on Emergency Martial Law: "After conducting an internal legal review, we determined that the execution directive document from the CIO has legal controversies."]

The reason for this is that through the 2020 adjustment of investigative rights between the police and prosecutors, the prosecutors' authority to direct and supervise police investigations was removed, and since then, there have been no cases where the police executed warrants issued by the prosecution.

Ultimately, the CIO stated, "We agree that there should be no room for controversy," and the confusion was resolved within a day.

Criticism is mounting that the CIO attempted to shift the risky task of executing the arrest warrant without relinquishing their investigative authority, and concerns about the collaborative investigation between the CIO and the police are rising.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • CIO attempts to transfer arrest of President Yoon to police
    • 입력 2025-01-06 22:37:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

However, before the extension of the arrest warrant, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) came up with this plan.

They attempted to have the police carry out the arrest of the president while the investigation would be conducted by the CIO.

However, amidst various controversies, the police rejected this, and it ultimately resulted in confusion due to the CIO's immature and selfish handling of the situation.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.

[Report]

This morning (1.6) around 7 AM, the National Office of Investigation's special investigation team received an official document from the CIO.

This document, sent yesterday (1.5), stated that the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol would be entrusted to the police.

The CIO had already obtained the warrant and attempted to execute it once, but suddenly tried to hand this task over to the police.

The justification they presented was professionalism and unity in on-site command.

An official from the CIO even praised the police, stating, "In terms of execution experience, our country's police are the best," during a briefing.

However, they still clarified that the investigative authority regarding President Yoon remains with the CIO.

In the end, the situation was that they would conduct the investigation while the police would carry out the arrest.

The police held an emergency briefing this afternoon to express their refusal.

[Baek Dong-heum/Deputy Head of Police Special Investigation Team on Emergency Martial Law: "After conducting an internal legal review, we determined that the execution directive document from the CIO has legal controversies."]

The reason for this is that through the 2020 adjustment of investigative rights between the police and prosecutors, the prosecutors' authority to direct and supervise police investigations was removed, and since then, there have been no cases where the police executed warrants issued by the prosecution.

Ultimately, the CIO stated, "We agree that there should be no room for controversy," and the confusion was resolved within a day.

Criticism is mounting that the CIO attempted to shift the risky task of executing the arrest warrant without relinquishing their investigative authority, and concerns about the collaborative investigation between the CIO and the police are rising.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.
민정희
민정희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령 체포영장 사실상 무산…공수처 “재청구”

대통령 체포영장 사실상 무산…공수처 “재청구”
대통령 측, 공수처장 등 11명 고발…‘하청 영장 집행’ 비판도

대통령 측, 공수처장 등 11명 고발…‘하청 영장 집행’ 비판도
헌재 “내란죄 철회 권유한 적 없어”…“국회 재의결? 재판부가 판단”

헌재 “내란죄 철회 권유한 적 없어”…“국회 재의결? 재판부가 판단”
책임 의혹 국토부가 셀프 조사?<br>…독립성 논란 해법은?

책임 의혹 국토부가 셀프 조사?…독립성 논란 해법은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.