News 9

CIO under scrutiny for handling of Pres. Yoon probe

입력 2025.01.06 (22:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) was established four years ago under the banner of "investigating high-ranking public officials without sanctuary."

After the recent emergency martial law situation, as the prosecution and police jumped into the investigation one after another, the CIO strongly demanded the transfer of the case, citing concerns over overlapping investigations.

Ultimately, they received the case involving President Yoon Suk Yeol's charges of insurrection, but the office is left holding only an arrest warrant without having conducted a single summons investigation.

There are growing doubts about whether it is acceptable to continue leaving the investigation in their hands, raising questions about the CIO's investigative capabilities and determination.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon.

[Report]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials insisted on independent investigations even when the prosecution offered to cooperate in the past.

In particular, they showed a stronger will to investigate President Yoon.

[Oh Dong-woon/Director of Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials/Dec. 9, 2024: "For the leaders of insurrection and key offenders of insurrection, we will proceed with arrest investigations as a principle..."]

However, it was just enthusiasm.

Before receiving the investigation records from the prosecution, there were two requests for attendance.

Questions arose about whether the investigation preparations were indeed adequate, and the investigation ultimately fell through.

They took the bold step of requesting an arrest warrant for the sitting president, but were embarrassed when blocked by the National Security Office.

In response to criticism that stronger execution preparations were needed, they admitted their lack of experience by saying, "I did not expect such strong resistance."

They acknowledged "the limitations of personnel" and stated they would delegate the execution of the arrest warrant to the police, but withdrew this decision within a day without proper consultation, further damaging their credibility as an investigative agency.

[Kim Han-kyu/Former President of the Seoul Bar Association: "It seems irresponsible for the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to delegate the execution of the warrant to the police without legal grounds, and their failure to properly carry out the arrest warrant appears incompetent."]

The CIO has stated they will continue the investigation into President Yoon, while also showing an ambiguous stance that "at some stage, we will consider re-transfer."

As the investigative chaos becomes evident in various areas, most of the key suspects in the emergency martial law, excluding President Yoon, are being swiftly sent to trial.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • CIO under scrutiny for handling of Pres. Yoon probe
    • 입력 2025-01-06 22:37:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) was established four years ago under the banner of "investigating high-ranking public officials without sanctuary."

After the recent emergency martial law situation, as the prosecution and police jumped into the investigation one after another, the CIO strongly demanded the transfer of the case, citing concerns over overlapping investigations.

Ultimately, they received the case involving President Yoon Suk Yeol's charges of insurrection, but the office is left holding only an arrest warrant without having conducted a single summons investigation.

There are growing doubts about whether it is acceptable to continue leaving the investigation in their hands, raising questions about the CIO's investigative capabilities and determination.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon.

[Report]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials insisted on independent investigations even when the prosecution offered to cooperate in the past.

In particular, they showed a stronger will to investigate President Yoon.

[Oh Dong-woon/Director of Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials/Dec. 9, 2024: "For the leaders of insurrection and key offenders of insurrection, we will proceed with arrest investigations as a principle..."]

However, it was just enthusiasm.

Before receiving the investigation records from the prosecution, there were two requests for attendance.

Questions arose about whether the investigation preparations were indeed adequate, and the investigation ultimately fell through.

They took the bold step of requesting an arrest warrant for the sitting president, but were embarrassed when blocked by the National Security Office.

In response to criticism that stronger execution preparations were needed, they admitted their lack of experience by saying, "I did not expect such strong resistance."

They acknowledged "the limitations of personnel" and stated they would delegate the execution of the arrest warrant to the police, but withdrew this decision within a day without proper consultation, further damaging their credibility as an investigative agency.

[Kim Han-kyu/Former President of the Seoul Bar Association: "It seems irresponsible for the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to delegate the execution of the warrant to the police without legal grounds, and their failure to properly carry out the arrest warrant appears incompetent."]

The CIO has stated they will continue the investigation into President Yoon, while also showing an ambiguous stance that "at some stage, we will consider re-transfer."

As the investigative chaos becomes evident in various areas, most of the key suspects in the emergency martial law, excluding President Yoon, are being swiftly sent to trial.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
김태훈
김태훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령 체포영장 사실상 무산…공수처 “재청구”

대통령 체포영장 사실상 무산…공수처 “재청구”
대통령 측, 공수처장 등 11명 고발…‘하청 영장 집행’ 비판도

대통령 측, 공수처장 등 11명 고발…‘하청 영장 집행’ 비판도
헌재 “내란죄 철회 권유한 적 없어”…“국회 재의결? 재판부가 판단”

헌재 “내란죄 철회 권유한 적 없어”…“국회 재의결? 재판부가 판단”
책임 의혹 국토부가 셀프 조사?<br>…독립성 논란 해법은?

책임 의혹 국토부가 셀프 조사?…독립성 논란 해법은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.