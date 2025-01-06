CIO under scrutiny for handling of Pres. Yoon probe

동영상 고정 취소

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) was established four years ago under the banner of "investigating high-ranking public officials without sanctuary."



After the recent emergency martial law situation, as the prosecution and police jumped into the investigation one after another, the CIO strongly demanded the transfer of the case, citing concerns over overlapping investigations.



Ultimately, they received the case involving President Yoon Suk Yeol's charges of insurrection, but the office is left holding only an arrest warrant without having conducted a single summons investigation.



There are growing doubts about whether it is acceptable to continue leaving the investigation in their hands, raising questions about the CIO's investigative capabilities and determination.



Reporter Kim Tae-hoon.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials insisted on independent investigations even when the prosecution offered to cooperate in the past.



In particular, they showed a stronger will to investigate President Yoon.



[Oh Dong-woon/Director of Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials/Dec. 9, 2024: "For the leaders of insurrection and key offenders of insurrection, we will proceed with arrest investigations as a principle..."]



However, it was just enthusiasm.



Before receiving the investigation records from the prosecution, there were two requests for attendance.



Questions arose about whether the investigation preparations were indeed adequate, and the investigation ultimately fell through.



They took the bold step of requesting an arrest warrant for the sitting president, but were embarrassed when blocked by the National Security Office.



In response to criticism that stronger execution preparations were needed, they admitted their lack of experience by saying, "I did not expect such strong resistance."



They acknowledged "the limitations of personnel" and stated they would delegate the execution of the arrest warrant to the police, but withdrew this decision within a day without proper consultation, further damaging their credibility as an investigative agency.



[Kim Han-kyu/Former President of the Seoul Bar Association: "It seems irresponsible for the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to delegate the execution of the warrant to the police without legal grounds, and their failure to properly carry out the arrest warrant appears incompetent."]



The CIO has stated they will continue the investigation into President Yoon, while also showing an ambiguous stance that "at some stage, we will consider re-transfer."



As the investigative chaos becomes evident in various areas, most of the key suspects in the emergency martial law, excluding President Yoon, are being swiftly sent to trial.



This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



