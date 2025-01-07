News 9

President’s side files complaint against 11 CIO officials

2025.01.07

[Anchor]

The side of President Yoon Suk Yeol has instead filed a complaint against 11 individuals, including Oh Dong-woon, the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), on charges of obstructing special public duties.

Regarding the CIO's earlier statement about entrusting the execution of arrest warrants to the police, they criticized it as subcontracting.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

The individuals that President Yoon Suk Yeol's side has reported to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office total 11.

These include Oh Dong-woon, the head of the CIO, and Woo Jong-soo, the head of the National Office of Investigation (NOI), all of whom are personnel related to the execution of arrest warrants.

President Yoon's side has repeatedly claimed that the execution of warrants by the CIO constitutes 'illegal public duty,' asserting that "resistance against illegal public duty cannot be considered obstruction of public duty."

They also announced plans to file additional complaints against the CIO and the 150 members of the NOI related to the execution of arrest warrants.

In response to the CIO's announcement that it would hand over the execution of arrest warrants to the police, they even issued a statement condemning the CIO.

They criticized that according to the Act on the Establishment and Operation of the CIO, there are no provisions permitting the delegation of investigative duties to other agencies, arguing that the CIO cannot execute arrest warrants by subcontracting its duties as if it were a public project.

President Yoon's side asserted that the CIO treats the police as a subordinate agency despite lacking investigative command over them.

[Seok Dong-hyun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "Whether it is a commission or a delegation, for the police to accept that and execute the warrant does not align with the current criminal procedure law and the system of the Act on the Establishment and Operation of the CIO."]

However, when asked if they plan to respond to investigations if the CIO hands over the case to the police, he avoided answering, saying, "We will have to make a judgment at that time."

When asked about the possibility of voluntary attendance, he dismissed it, stating, "At this point, it is not even worth answering."

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

