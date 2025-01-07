Pres. Yoon faces growing pressure

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol is under investigation due to his martial law declaration.



He has stated that "impeachment trial" takes precedence over the investigation.



As summons notifications from investigative agencies such as the prosecution continue, this time he has refused all on the grounds of "duplicate summons."



After the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials took over the case, he also claimed "issues with investigative authority," stating that they do not have the authority to investigate charges of insurrection.



Following continued refusal to cooperate with the investigation, a warrant for his arrest was issued, and he has now filed for a provisional injunction, claiming "the warrant is also invalid."



What is the background and intention behind President Yoon's stance?



Reporter Lee Ho-jun has analyzed it.



[Report]



Immediately after the emergency martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol stated through a statement that he would not evade legal responsibility.



[Dec. 12, 2024: "Whether you impeach me or investigate me, I will face it with dignity."]



However, contrary to this stance, there are criticisms that he is not cooperating with the investigation.



The legal community analyzes that this behavior is aimed at avoiding detention investigations.



Currently, a significant number of key suspects related to the emergency martial law have been detained and indicted.



If President Yoon, who directly declared the emergency martial law and is facing charges of being the leader of an insurrection, is investigated, there is a considerable possibility of detention.



If detention becomes a reality, it is pointed out that there could be issues in responding to the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial that is proceeding alongside the investigation.



President Yoon's side has already stated that they would prefer to receive the Constitutional Court's judgment on the emergency martial law through the impeachment trial rather than the investigation.



[Lim Ji-bong/Professor at Sogang University Law School: "If he is arrested or detained, exercising his right to defense becomes very difficult, and he seems to be trying to delay the investigation process as much as possible..."]



Distributing statements to participants holding rallies against his arrest in front of the presidential residence has also been interpreted as prioritizing a battle for public opinion among his supporters rather than cooperating with the investigation.



[Cha Jin-ah/Professor at Korea University Law School: "It seems there is an intention to delay as much as possible, and I think his basic thought is that as the sitting president, he cannot be investigated."]



However, as the Constitutional Court accelerates the impeachment trial and pressure from investigative agencies increases, there are indications that simply refusing to cooperate with the investigation has reached its limits.



KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



