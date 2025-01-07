News 9

First responders, volunteers face trauma after plane tragedy

[Anchor]

Firefighters, police officers, and volunteers who dedicated themselves to responding at the scene of the tragedy are experiencing psychological difficulties.

They are also individuals who should receive disaster psychological support, but the reality is different.

Reporter Song Guk-hui has the story.

[Report]

Public officials, including firefighters and police, as well as volunteers, gathered from across the country to manage the large-scale disaster that claimed 179 lives.

They experienced the tragedy of the disaster firsthand while recovering victims and caring for the bereaved families every day.

[Volunteer: "I am in pain. (Do you often cry?) Yes, yes, yes."]

Although they are not the direct victims of the disaster, they are falling into feelings of helplessness and depression due to repeatedly experiencing the scene of the tragedy, a phenomenon known as 'vicarious trauma.'

[Police Official/Voice Altered: "The staff on site have trauma. They went out every day. The memories come back. When I go near the site... Seeing the faces of the bereaved families is very painful."]

However, in front of the pain of the bereaved families, they do not have the luxury to express their own difficulties or take care of themselves.

[Bereaved Family Transport Bus Driver: "There is a certain atmosphere. You can't talk, you just go back and forth quietly."]

Since the disaster, over 240 bereaved families have received psychological counseling at the counseling center set up at Muan Airport.

In contrast, only 23 public officials and volunteers have sought help.

[Kim Kyung-min/Director of Honam Trauma Center: "When exposed to repeated disasters like this on site, it is a very normal reaction for them to experience trauma as well. I believe that managing oneself is part of the job."]

The personnel responding to the disaster are also clearly eligible for government disaster psychological support.

Experts advise that vicarious trauma is often difficult for individuals to recognize and is frequently denied, so those around them should carefully observe and encourage them to seek counseling.

This is KBS News, Song Guk-hui.

