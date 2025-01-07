News 9

Constitutional Court denies suggesting withdrawal of insurrection charge

입력 2025.01.07 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The controversy continues over the National Assembly's impeachment committee's decision to withdraw the charge of insurrection against President Yoon.

There have been claims that the Constitutional Court suggested the withdrawal, but the court has stated that this is unfounded.

In the meantime, today (1.6), the Constitutional Court held its first judges' meeting since establishing an eight-member system.

Park Young-min reports.

[Report]

The National Assembly's impeachment committee announced during two pretrial hearings that it would remove the charge of insurrection from the impeachment trial issues.

The intention was to focus on the violation of the constitution and expedite the trial.

[Kim Jin-han/National Assembly Legal Representative/Jan. 3: "This is to ensure that claims and evidence appropriate to the nature of constitutional trials can be made, and we believe that this was suggested to us by the court."]

However, this led to controversy with claims that there was a suggestion from the Constitutional Court.

Concerns about the fairness of the trial were also raised from the ruling party.

But the Constitutional Court stated today that this is unfounded.

Chun Jae-hyun, Director General for public Information Office at the Constitutional Court, responded to inquiries about whether there was a suggestion from the court, saying, "There is no such fact."

Regarding the claim that "a re-vote by the National Assembly is necessary to change the impeachment grounds," he explained, "There is no explicit provision regarding that part," adding, "It is a matter for the court to decide."

Meanwhile, today, the Constitutional Court held a meeting attended by all eight judges for the first time since the appointment of new judges Cho Han-chang and Jung Gye-seon.

[Chun Jae-hyun/Constitutional Court Public Information Officer: "The judges in the presidential impeachment case reported on the preparation procedures and the conclusion status to all eight members, and the policy of conducting a swift and fair trial remains unchanged."]

The Constitutional Court stated that it is not at a stage to disclose discussions regarding security and the possibility of arrest during President Yoon's attendance at the hearing.

KBS News, Park Young-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Constitutional Court denies suggesting withdrawal of insurrection charge
    • 입력 2025-01-07 00:42:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

The controversy continues over the National Assembly's impeachment committee's decision to withdraw the charge of insurrection against President Yoon.

There have been claims that the Constitutional Court suggested the withdrawal, but the court has stated that this is unfounded.

In the meantime, today (1.6), the Constitutional Court held its first judges' meeting since establishing an eight-member system.

Park Young-min reports.

[Report]

The National Assembly's impeachment committee announced during two pretrial hearings that it would remove the charge of insurrection from the impeachment trial issues.

The intention was to focus on the violation of the constitution and expedite the trial.

[Kim Jin-han/National Assembly Legal Representative/Jan. 3: "This is to ensure that claims and evidence appropriate to the nature of constitutional trials can be made, and we believe that this was suggested to us by the court."]

However, this led to controversy with claims that there was a suggestion from the Constitutional Court.

Concerns about the fairness of the trial were also raised from the ruling party.

But the Constitutional Court stated today that this is unfounded.

Chun Jae-hyun, Director General for public Information Office at the Constitutional Court, responded to inquiries about whether there was a suggestion from the court, saying, "There is no such fact."

Regarding the claim that "a re-vote by the National Assembly is necessary to change the impeachment grounds," he explained, "There is no explicit provision regarding that part," adding, "It is a matter for the court to decide."

Meanwhile, today, the Constitutional Court held a meeting attended by all eight judges for the first time since the appointment of new judges Cho Han-chang and Jung Gye-seon.

[Chun Jae-hyun/Constitutional Court Public Information Officer: "The judges in the presidential impeachment case reported on the preparation procedures and the conclusion status to all eight members, and the policy of conducting a swift and fair trial remains unchanged."]

The Constitutional Court stated that it is not at a stage to disclose discussions regarding security and the possibility of arrest during President Yoon's attendance at the hearing.

KBS News, Park Young-min.
박영민
박영민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령 체포영장 사실상 무산…공수처 “재청구”

대통령 체포영장 사실상 무산…공수처 “재청구”
대통령 측, 공수처장 등 11명 고발…‘하청 영장 집행’ 비판도

대통령 측, 공수처장 등 11명 고발…‘하청 영장 집행’ 비판도
헌재 “내란죄 철회 권유한 적 없어”…“국회 재의결? 재판부가 판단”

헌재 “내란죄 철회 권유한 적 없어”…“국회 재의결? 재판부가 판단”
책임 의혹 국토부가 셀프 조사?<br>…독립성 논란 해법은?

책임 의혹 국토부가 셀프 조사?…독립성 논란 해법은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.