Constitutional Court denies suggesting withdrawal of insurrection charge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The controversy continues over the National Assembly's impeachment committee's decision to withdraw the charge of insurrection against President Yoon.



There have been claims that the Constitutional Court suggested the withdrawal, but the court has stated that this is unfounded.



In the meantime, today (1.6), the Constitutional Court held its first judges' meeting since establishing an eight-member system.



Park Young-min reports.



[Report]



The National Assembly's impeachment committee announced during two pretrial hearings that it would remove the charge of insurrection from the impeachment trial issues.



The intention was to focus on the violation of the constitution and expedite the trial.



[Kim Jin-han/National Assembly Legal Representative/Jan. 3: "This is to ensure that claims and evidence appropriate to the nature of constitutional trials can be made, and we believe that this was suggested to us by the court."]



However, this led to controversy with claims that there was a suggestion from the Constitutional Court.



Concerns about the fairness of the trial were also raised from the ruling party.



But the Constitutional Court stated today that this is unfounded.



Chun Jae-hyun, Director General for public Information Office at the Constitutional Court, responded to inquiries about whether there was a suggestion from the court, saying, "There is no such fact."



Regarding the claim that "a re-vote by the National Assembly is necessary to change the impeachment grounds," he explained, "There is no explicit provision regarding that part," adding, "It is a matter for the court to decide."



Meanwhile, today, the Constitutional Court held a meeting attended by all eight judges for the first time since the appointment of new judges Cho Han-chang and Jung Gye-seon.



[Chun Jae-hyun/Constitutional Court Public Information Officer: "The judges in the presidential impeachment case reported on the preparation procedures and the conclusion status to all eight members, and the policy of conducting a swift and fair trial remains unchanged."]



The Constitutional Court stated that it is not at a stage to disclose discussions regarding security and the possibility of arrest during President Yoon's attendance at the hearing.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!