Acting President Choi faces blame over warrant failure

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has placed the responsibility for the failed execution of the arrest warrant on Acting President Choi Sang-mok.

They stated that he should be directing the security office to arrest President Yoon, but it seems he is rather supporting him, and they will hold him accountable.

There is also a renewed atmosphere regarding the possibility of impeachment.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party has repeatedly demanded that Acting President Choi Sang-mok direct the security office to cooperate in the arrest of President Yoon.

However, Choi did not take command, and the Democratic Party has defined this as another act of insurrection.

They argue that Choi, who is responsible for managing the situation, is engaging in disorderly conduct just like President Yoon.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "I believe we must hold the acting president accountable for such disorderly conduct, which could be seen as a second act of insurrection."]

Within the party, calls for the impeachment of the acting president are growing louder again.

[Choo Mi-ae/Democratic Party Member: "In addition to criminal complaints, we cannot rule out considering impeachment, the final measure available to the National Assembly for restoring normalcy in state affairs."]

While there are opinions urging caution regarding impeachment, the party has decided to withhold a formal decision but plans to increase pressure by filing charges against Choi for dereliction of duty.

They criticized the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials for its failure to execute the warrant, calling it the height of incompetence, and warned that the head of the office could also face impeachment if this continues.

The opposition, including the Democratic Party, has urged the joint investigation headquarters to quickly obtain and execute a new arrest warrant for President Yoon.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.

