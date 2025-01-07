Security tightens as Pres. Yoon’s warrant re-execution looms
The Presidential Security Service is maintaining its position to thwart any attempts to execute the arrest warrant and is strengthening security measures.
However, it seems difficult to receive assistance from military and police security personnel.
Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.
[Report]
The entrance road to the presidential residence in Hannam-dong.
Seven buses are blocking the entrance in layers.
This was the area blocked by a single bus on the day the warrant was executed on Jan. 3.
In addition, barbed wire has been set up along the detour, indicating that the Security Service is enhancing security measures ahead of the second warrant execution.
The Security Service stated today (1.6) that it will take "legal security measures" and maintain its stance to prevent the execution of the warrant.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has re-applied for an arrest warrant for President Yoon today, and if they proceed with the execution again, they are expected to reinforce personnel and equipment.
Concerns are also being raised that clashes may escalate during the re-execution process.
However, it seems even more difficult for the Security Service to receive cooperation from the military and police.
The Deputy Chief of the National Police Agency stated today that the refusal to deploy personnel to the residence is not an act of insubordination, and the Ministry of National Defense has maintained its position that deploying military personnel would not be appropriate even if the warrant is executed again.
The police have stated that soldiers on active duty were mobilized to prevent the execution of the warrant during the last operation, and they have also collected evidence. However, the Security Service refuted this, stating that there were no soldiers present in situations where they were directly confronting investigators.
Four members of the Presidential Security Service leadership, including Chief Park Jong-jun, have been charged with obstructing special public duties and summoned by the police, but they have not responded.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who received requests from the opposition party and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to cooperate with the warrant execution, has also remained silent on the matter.
This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.
