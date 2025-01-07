Foreign media’s view on Korean politics: Conspiracy theories, division, and a real-life Squid Game

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The attempt to arrest a sitting president, which is rarely seen globally, and the ensuing chaos are drawing attention from foreign media.



In a society rife with conspiracy theories and division, there are even comments that South Korea has become a real-life version of the drama 'Squid Game'.



Reporter Yang Min-hyo has the story.



[Report]



'Why is it so hard to arrest South Korea's impeached president?'



The British BBC attributed the cause to political polarization, reporting from Seoul since the anti-corruption agency's attempt to make an arrest.



Despite the shock and anger expressed by the majority of South Koreans, the analysis noted that protesters believing in conspiracy theories are gathering in front of the presidential residence.



[Jin McKenzie/BBC Seoul Correspondent: "They chant the same unfounded conspiracy theories Mr. Yoon himself had alluded to."]



[Supporter of President Yoon/BBC Interview: "I am ready to lie down, and be killed by the communist elements."]



American media have focused on the unexpected symbols that appeared at the protest site.



'Why are South Korean protesters waving the American flag?'



Under the headline "How 'Stop the Steal' Become a Protest Slogan in South Korea," it reported that if President-elect Donald J. Trump has a "Make America Great Again" movement behind him, Mr. Yoon has the "taegeukgi brigade."



In particular, it analyzed that Trump's 2020 election fraud claim of "Stop the Steal" is similar to the election conspiracy theories believed by supporters of President Yoon, and that far-right YouTubers are fueling this belief.



Some foreign media, including outlets from France, cited a recent interview with the director of Squid Game, stating, "The real-life violence inspired South Korea's Squid Game."



A Chinese media outlet even sarcastically reported, "Korean dramas are cool, but Korean reality is even cooler."



This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!