News 9

Foreign media’s view on Korean politics: Conspiracy theories, division, and a real-life Squid Game

입력 2025.01.07 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The attempt to arrest a sitting president, which is rarely seen globally, and the ensuing chaos are drawing attention from foreign media.

In a society rife with conspiracy theories and division, there are even comments that South Korea has become a real-life version of the drama 'Squid Game'.

Reporter Yang Min-hyo has the story.

[Report]

'Why is it so hard to arrest South Korea's impeached president?'

The British BBC attributed the cause to political polarization, reporting from Seoul since the anti-corruption agency's attempt to make an arrest.

Despite the shock and anger expressed by the majority of South Koreans, the analysis noted that protesters believing in conspiracy theories are gathering in front of the presidential residence.

[Jin McKenzie/BBC Seoul Correspondent: "They chant the same unfounded conspiracy theories Mr. Yoon himself had alluded to."]

[Supporter of President Yoon/BBC Interview: "I am ready to lie down, and be killed by the communist elements."]

American media have focused on the unexpected symbols that appeared at the protest site.

'Why are South Korean protesters waving the American flag?'

Under the headline "How 'Stop the Steal' Become a Protest Slogan in South Korea," it reported that if President-elect Donald J. Trump has a "Make America Great Again" movement behind him, Mr. Yoon has the "taegeukgi brigade."

In particular, it analyzed that Trump's 2020 election fraud claim of "Stop the Steal" is similar to the election conspiracy theories believed by supporters of President Yoon, and that far-right YouTubers are fueling this belief.

Some foreign media, including outlets from France, cited a recent interview with the director of Squid Game, stating, "The real-life violence inspired South Korea's Squid Game."

A Chinese media outlet even sarcastically reported, "Korean dramas are cool, but Korean reality is even cooler."

This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Foreign media’s view on Korean politics: Conspiracy theories, division, and a real-life Squid Game
    • 입력 2025-01-07 00:42:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

The attempt to arrest a sitting president, which is rarely seen globally, and the ensuing chaos are drawing attention from foreign media.

In a society rife with conspiracy theories and division, there are even comments that South Korea has become a real-life version of the drama 'Squid Game'.

Reporter Yang Min-hyo has the story.

[Report]

'Why is it so hard to arrest South Korea's impeached president?'

The British BBC attributed the cause to political polarization, reporting from Seoul since the anti-corruption agency's attempt to make an arrest.

Despite the shock and anger expressed by the majority of South Koreans, the analysis noted that protesters believing in conspiracy theories are gathering in front of the presidential residence.

[Jin McKenzie/BBC Seoul Correspondent: "They chant the same unfounded conspiracy theories Mr. Yoon himself had alluded to."]

[Supporter of President Yoon/BBC Interview: "I am ready to lie down, and be killed by the communist elements."]

American media have focused on the unexpected symbols that appeared at the protest site.

'Why are South Korean protesters waving the American flag?'

Under the headline "How 'Stop the Steal' Become a Protest Slogan in South Korea," it reported that if President-elect Donald J. Trump has a "Make America Great Again" movement behind him, Mr. Yoon has the "taegeukgi brigade."

In particular, it analyzed that Trump's 2020 election fraud claim of "Stop the Steal" is similar to the election conspiracy theories believed by supporters of President Yoon, and that far-right YouTubers are fueling this belief.

Some foreign media, including outlets from France, cited a recent interview with the director of Squid Game, stating, "The real-life violence inspired South Korea's Squid Game."

A Chinese media outlet even sarcastically reported, "Korean dramas are cool, but Korean reality is even cooler."

This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.
양민효
양민효 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령 체포영장 사실상 무산…공수처 “재청구”

대통령 체포영장 사실상 무산…공수처 “재청구”
대통령 측, 공수처장 등 11명 고발…‘하청 영장 집행’ 비판도

대통령 측, 공수처장 등 11명 고발…‘하청 영장 집행’ 비판도
헌재 “내란죄 철회 권유한 적 없어”…“국회 재의결? 재판부가 판단”

헌재 “내란죄 철회 권유한 적 없어”…“국회 재의결? 재판부가 판단”
책임 의혹 국토부가 셀프 조사?<br>…독립성 논란 해법은?

책임 의혹 국토부가 셀프 조사?…독립성 논란 해법은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.