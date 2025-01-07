Vietnam wins ASEAN Championship under S. Korean coach

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Vietnamese national football team, led by coach Kim Sang-sik, has won the ASEAN Championship, commonly known as the Southeast Asian World Cup, by defeating Thailand.



With the magic of Kim Sang-sik continuing the Park Hang-seo syndrome, Vietnam has ignited.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.



[Report]



The final match was a tactical showdown between Vietnam's coach Kim Sang-sik and Thailand's coach Masatada Ishii from Japan.



In the 64th minute, a surprise long-range shot from Thailand's Sarach Yooyen equalized the aggregate score of the two matches.



However, Vietnam countered with an own goal from the opponent, regaining the lead, and coach Kim Sang-sik roared in anticipation of victory.



During stoppage time, as the Thai goalkeeper left his position, Vietnam sealed the win with a decisive goal, sending Vietnamese fans into a frenzy.



With an aggregate victory of 5-3, coach Kim Sang-sik lifted the trophy high with the Vietnamese players.



He celebrated his joy by dancing a playful twist on the field.



[Kim Sang-sik/Vietnam National Football Team Coach: "I think we had a historic match. All of this is thanks to the support of the Vietnamese people, and it seems to be a victory for the Vietnamese people."]



Seven years ago, coach Park Hang-seo won the championship in this tournament, creating a legend in Vietnamese football, and coach Kim Sang-sik has replicated it as if it were a parallel universe.



The Vietnamese people celebrated throughout the night, waving flags while riding motorcycles, as if they had won the World Cup.



After being appointed last May, coach Kim Sang-sik has reached the top in just eight months, following Park Hang-seo and Shin Tae-yong, creating another wave of Hallyu in Southeast Asia.



This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!