News 9

Pregnant women face ER runaround amid medical staff shortage

입력 2025.01.07 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the medical gap crisis continues, urgent pregnant women are experiencing what is known as 'emergency room runaround' situations one after another.

To address this issue, the government has decided to connect the obstetricians that pregnant women usually visit with nearby clinics.

Whether this will be effective is something our reporter Joo Hyun-ji has investigated.

[Report]

A pregnant woman was transported to the emergency room due to a ruptured uterus.

Due to a shortage of medical staff, she went to five hospitals and only received surgery two hours after the report was made.

Her health has recovered, but she ultimately had a miscarriage.

Another pregnant woman requested transport to as many as 75 hospitals due to bleeding symptoms and received treatment after six hours.

Since the departure of residents, the 'emergency room runaround' has become a daily occurrence.

[Ahn Gi-hoon/Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Korea University Anam Hospital: "You can say that almost every day we are at full bed capacity. We couldn't accept three high-risk pregnant women today because there were no available beds. Right now, there are no available spots in the neonatal intensive care unit either."]

Obstetrics and gynecology, in particular, requires specialized knowledge, making it difficult to respond through the general emergency system.

To reduce these risks, the government plans to connect the obstetricians that pregnant women usually visit with ten nearby clinics within the first half of this year.

This is to ensure 24-hour telephone consultations and to quickly transfer medical staff and patients to hospitals with emergency rooms in case of emergencies within the designated area.

The medical community welcomes this initiative, but there are concerns that the risk of infection may increase during the process of transferring hospitals.

[Hwang Mi-jeong/President of Korean Association of Neonatal Nurse: "The movement of patients can pose a significant risk of infection, so controlling that could be a bit challenging for nurses..."]

In this year's first half recruitment of residents, only one person passed in obstetrics and gynecology.

Without fundamental solutions to the medical gap crisis, concerns remain that pregnant women will continue to endure "emergency room runarounds."

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pregnant women face ER runaround amid medical staff shortage
    • 입력 2025-01-07 00:42:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the medical gap crisis continues, urgent pregnant women are experiencing what is known as 'emergency room runaround' situations one after another.

To address this issue, the government has decided to connect the obstetricians that pregnant women usually visit with nearby clinics.

Whether this will be effective is something our reporter Joo Hyun-ji has investigated.

[Report]

A pregnant woman was transported to the emergency room due to a ruptured uterus.

Due to a shortage of medical staff, she went to five hospitals and only received surgery two hours after the report was made.

Her health has recovered, but she ultimately had a miscarriage.

Another pregnant woman requested transport to as many as 75 hospitals due to bleeding symptoms and received treatment after six hours.

Since the departure of residents, the 'emergency room runaround' has become a daily occurrence.

[Ahn Gi-hoon/Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Korea University Anam Hospital: "You can say that almost every day we are at full bed capacity. We couldn't accept three high-risk pregnant women today because there were no available beds. Right now, there are no available spots in the neonatal intensive care unit either."]

Obstetrics and gynecology, in particular, requires specialized knowledge, making it difficult to respond through the general emergency system.

To reduce these risks, the government plans to connect the obstetricians that pregnant women usually visit with ten nearby clinics within the first half of this year.

This is to ensure 24-hour telephone consultations and to quickly transfer medical staff and patients to hospitals with emergency rooms in case of emergencies within the designated area.

The medical community welcomes this initiative, but there are concerns that the risk of infection may increase during the process of transferring hospitals.

[Hwang Mi-jeong/President of Korean Association of Neonatal Nurse: "The movement of patients can pose a significant risk of infection, so controlling that could be a bit challenging for nurses..."]

In this year's first half recruitment of residents, only one person passed in obstetrics and gynecology.

Without fundamental solutions to the medical gap crisis, concerns remain that pregnant women will continue to endure "emergency room runarounds."

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.
주현지
주현지

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령 체포영장 사실상 무산…공수처 “재청구”

대통령 체포영장 사실상 무산…공수처 “재청구”
대통령 측, 공수처장 등 11명 고발…‘하청 영장 집행’ 비판도

대통령 측, 공수처장 등 11명 고발…‘하청 영장 집행’ 비판도
헌재 “내란죄 철회 권유한 적 없어”…“국회 재의결? 재판부가 판단”

헌재 “내란죄 철회 권유한 적 없어”…“국회 재의결? 재판부가 판단”
책임 의혹 국토부가 셀프 조사?<br>…독립성 논란 해법은?

책임 의혹 국토부가 셀프 조사?…독립성 논란 해법은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.