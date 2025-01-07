Life sentence for biological father’s murderer overturned after 25 years

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Shin-hye, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her father, has been acquitted in a retrial.



Released after 25 years, Kim stated that she would contribute to ensuring such a tragedy does not happen again.



Reporter Heo Jae-hee has the story.



[Report]



In the year 2000, a man in his 50s was found dead at a bus stop in Wando-gun, Jeollanam-do Province.



The person arrested for the murder was the man's 23-year-old daughter, Kim Shin-hye.



She claimed that her father had sexually assaulted her and her younger sister, and that he was killed after she drugged him with sleeping pills, intending to collect insurance money.



Kim argued in court that her confession was false and that she had never been sexually assaulted, but the court sentenced her to life imprisonment.



In 2015, Kim filed for a retrial and was acquitted and released 25 years after the incident.



[Kim Shin-hye/Acquitted Life Imprisonment Convict: "It would have been good if the wrong parts had been corrected right away... I will also contribute to ensuring that such tragedies do not happen again."]



The Gwangju District Court's Haenam branch, which handled the retrial, concluded that it could not rule out the possibility that Kim had made a false confession to protect her younger brother, who was suspected of being the perpetrator.



Additionally, it stated that the police collected evidence without a warrant, rendering it inadmissible, and that it was difficult to acknowledge the use of sleeping pills and sexual assault.



In particular, it added that Kim, who was qualified as an insurance planner, would have known that receiving insurance money would be difficult due to a violation of the duty to disclose, indicating a lack of motive for the crime.



[Park Jun-young/Kim Shin-hye's Lawyer: "Her consistent assertion of innocence was the strongest evidence of her acquittal."]



This trial is a retrial of the first instance that initially sentenced Kim to life imprisonment.



If the prosecution appeals, a second instance and a supreme court trial may follow.



KBS News, Heo Jae-hee.



