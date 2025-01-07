News 9

Life sentence for biological father’s murderer overturned after 25 years

입력 2025.01.07 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Kim Shin-hye, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her father, has been acquitted in a retrial.

Released after 25 years, Kim stated that she would contribute to ensuring such a tragedy does not happen again.

Reporter Heo Jae-hee has the story.

[Report]

In the year 2000, a man in his 50s was found dead at a bus stop in Wando-gun, Jeollanam-do Province.

The person arrested for the murder was the man's 23-year-old daughter, Kim Shin-hye.

She claimed that her father had sexually assaulted her and her younger sister, and that he was killed after she drugged him with sleeping pills, intending to collect insurance money.

Kim argued in court that her confession was false and that she had never been sexually assaulted, but the court sentenced her to life imprisonment.

In 2015, Kim filed for a retrial and was acquitted and released 25 years after the incident.

[Kim Shin-hye/Acquitted Life Imprisonment Convict: "It would have been good if the wrong parts had been corrected right away... I will also contribute to ensuring that such tragedies do not happen again."]

The Gwangju District Court's Haenam branch, which handled the retrial, concluded that it could not rule out the possibility that Kim had made a false confession to protect her younger brother, who was suspected of being the perpetrator.

Additionally, it stated that the police collected evidence without a warrant, rendering it inadmissible, and that it was difficult to acknowledge the use of sleeping pills and sexual assault.

In particular, it added that Kim, who was qualified as an insurance planner, would have known that receiving insurance money would be difficult due to a violation of the duty to disclose, indicating a lack of motive for the crime.

[Park Jun-young/Kim Shin-hye's Lawyer: "Her consistent assertion of innocence was the strongest evidence of her acquittal."]

This trial is a retrial of the first instance that initially sentenced Kim to life imprisonment.

If the prosecution appeals, a second instance and a supreme court trial may follow.

KBS News, Heo Jae-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Life sentence for biological father’s murderer overturned after 25 years
    • 입력 2025-01-07 00:42:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

Kim Shin-hye, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her father, has been acquitted in a retrial.

Released after 25 years, Kim stated that she would contribute to ensuring such a tragedy does not happen again.

Reporter Heo Jae-hee has the story.

[Report]

In the year 2000, a man in his 50s was found dead at a bus stop in Wando-gun, Jeollanam-do Province.

The person arrested for the murder was the man's 23-year-old daughter, Kim Shin-hye.

She claimed that her father had sexually assaulted her and her younger sister, and that he was killed after she drugged him with sleeping pills, intending to collect insurance money.

Kim argued in court that her confession was false and that she had never been sexually assaulted, but the court sentenced her to life imprisonment.

In 2015, Kim filed for a retrial and was acquitted and released 25 years after the incident.

[Kim Shin-hye/Acquitted Life Imprisonment Convict: "It would have been good if the wrong parts had been corrected right away... I will also contribute to ensuring that such tragedies do not happen again."]

The Gwangju District Court's Haenam branch, which handled the retrial, concluded that it could not rule out the possibility that Kim had made a false confession to protect her younger brother, who was suspected of being the perpetrator.

Additionally, it stated that the police collected evidence without a warrant, rendering it inadmissible, and that it was difficult to acknowledge the use of sleeping pills and sexual assault.

In particular, it added that Kim, who was qualified as an insurance planner, would have known that receiving insurance money would be difficult due to a violation of the duty to disclose, indicating a lack of motive for the crime.

[Park Jun-young/Kim Shin-hye's Lawyer: "Her consistent assertion of innocence was the strongest evidence of her acquittal."]

This trial is a retrial of the first instance that initially sentenced Kim to life imprisonment.

If the prosecution appeals, a second instance and a supreme court trial may follow.

KBS News, Heo Jae-hee.
허재희
허재희

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령 체포영장 사실상 무산…공수처 “재청구”

대통령 체포영장 사실상 무산…공수처 “재청구”
대통령 측, 공수처장 등 11명 고발…‘하청 영장 집행’ 비판도

대통령 측, 공수처장 등 11명 고발…‘하청 영장 집행’ 비판도
헌재 “내란죄 철회 권유한 적 없어”…“국회 재의결? 재판부가 판단”

헌재 “내란죄 철회 권유한 적 없어”…“국회 재의결? 재판부가 판단”
책임 의혹 국토부가 셀프 조사?<br>…독립성 논란 해법은?

책임 의혹 국토부가 셀프 조사?…독립성 논란 해법은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.