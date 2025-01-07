Im Sung-jae secures 3rd in PGA opener
On the par 5 ninth hole, Im Sung-jae's challenging flop shot rolls down the slope and comes to a stop right in front of the pin.
Continuing his impressive shot-making, Im Sung-jae keeps up his birdie streak, chasing Matsuyama by six strokes.
On the tenth hole, he easily makes his fourth birdie with a computer-like wedge shot.
On the final 18th par 5 hole, he successfully reaches the green in two with a long iron, leaving 245 meters to the hole.
["What a week Sung-jae Im is having. It's been overshadowed by the incredible golf Hideki Matsuyama is playing."]
Finishing third in the season opener, Im Sung-jae has surpassed a total prize money of 30 million dollars.
He is now just 1.54 million dollars away from overtaking Choi Kyoung-ju for the top spot.
