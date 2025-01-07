News 9

Im Sung-jae secures 3rd in PGA opener

입력 2025.01.07 (00:42)

In the opening tournament of the PGA Tour, The Sentry, Im Sung-jae secured a solo third place, surpassing a total prize money of 30 million dollars.

On the par 5 ninth hole, Im Sung-jae's challenging flop shot rolls down the slope and comes to a stop right in front of the pin.

Continuing his impressive shot-making, Im Sung-jae keeps up his birdie streak, chasing Matsuyama by six strokes.

On the tenth hole, he easily makes his fourth birdie with a computer-like wedge shot.

On the final 18th par 5 hole, he successfully reaches the green in two with a long iron, leaving 245 meters to the hole.

["What a week Sung-jae Im is having. It's been overshadowed by the incredible golf Hideki Matsuyama is playing."]

Finishing third in the season opener, Im Sung-jae has surpassed a total prize money of 30 million dollars.

He is now just 1.54 million dollars away from overtaking Choi Kyoung-ju for the top spot.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.