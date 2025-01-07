Cold wave warning to be issued nationwide, heavy snow expected on west coast tomorrow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Cold air is coming down from the north, and a cold wave is expected starting tomorrow (1.7).



Heavy snowfall is also forecasted for the western regions, including Chungcheong Provinces and Honam region.



This is Kim Se-hyun, a meteorological specialist.



[Report]



The city center of Seoul is faintly visible due to fog and dust.



[Lee Kwang-jin/Guri City, Gyeonggi Province: "When I went up (to Namsan), I saw that there was fine dust and fog, so it was disappointing that the view was not clear..."]



The concentration of fine dust, which soared to 'bad' levels in most areas nationwide, will gradually decrease from tonight.



This is because cold air from the north continues to push in. And instead, a cold wave and heavy snowfall will persist throughout this week.



Tomorrow, the morning temperature in Seoul is expected to drop to minus 6 degrees Celsius, about 8 degrees lower than today (1.6), and it will fall to minus 12 degrees by Thursday.



A cold wave warning has been issued for Gangwon and northern Gyeonggi Provinces, and it is expected that the warning will be expanded to most areas nationwide this week.



Seoul is also expected to issue its first cold wave warning of this winter.



[Gong Sang-min/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Due to the cold northwesterly winds, a severe cold wave will continue nationwide this week. Please pay special attention to the management of facilities, such as preventing pipe freezing."]



As the cold air passes over the relatively warm West Sea, strong snow clouds will also develop.



Snow will begin on the west coast tomorrow, and by the day after tomorrow (1.8), more than 20cm of snow is expected to accumulate in the western coast and the southern inland of North Jeolla Province, over 15cm in Gwangju, and 3 to 10 cm in South Chungcheong Province.



The Korea Meteorological Administration has particularly forecasted that some areas in Honam region will receive more than 40cm of heavy snowfall by Thursday.



This snow will not only be abundant but may also be heavy due to its high moisture content, so caution is needed in managing facilities.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



