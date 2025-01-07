Kim Hye-seong’s MLB debut

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Hye-seong, who has entered Major League Baseball, now has to compete fiercely for a starting position with the LA Dodgers.



With the possibility of a trade for his biggest competitor being raised, attention is focused on whether an opportunity will be given to Kim.



This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



The LA Dodgers, last year's World Series champions, have formidable competitors for Kim Hye-seong.



There is MVP-winning shortstop Mookie Betts, and at second base, there are not only starting player Gavin Lux but also many candidates like Tommy Edman and Miguel Rojas.



Ultimately, Kim is likely to be utilized in various infield positions, but since competitor Lux has defensive issues, he needs to showcase stable defensive skills.



Baseball America rated Kim's defensive skills as above average and his baserunning as top-tier, and Dodgers Nation reported that Kim Hye-seong's acquisition could make Lux's future uncertain, indicating that entering the starting lineup is not impossible.



[Brandon Gomes/LA General Manager: "Double plus runner, a really good defender at multiple spots, and some real upside with the bat. So we're excited to get him working with our group."]



Moreover, there are discussions locally about the possibility of trading Lux.



Sports Illustrated reported that the New York Yankees have shown interest in Lux, and Seattle is also considered a possibility.



If a trade is successful, Kim Hye-seong is expected to receive a greater opportunity.



The Dodgers have evaluation games and the league opening game scheduled in Tokyo, Japan, this coming March, making this Tokyo series likely to be Kim's first test.



Shohei Ohtani, who welcomed Kim Hye-seong's joining, was spotted training in short sleeves as he prepares to return as a pitcher.



There is anticipation about whether we will see Ohtani on the mound and Kim Hye-seong at second base this year.



This is KBS News Moon Young-kyu.



