Son Heung-min’s future in focus as transfer talks ignite

Recently, the biggest concern for soccer fans is the future of South Korea's world-class striker Son Heung-min.



With less than six months left until his contract expires, attention is focused on what choice Son Heung-min will make as he is now free to negotiate transfers with other teams.



Park Sun-woo reports.



Son Heung-min won the 'KFA Goal of the Year' award for the second consecutive year with a fantastic curling free kick in the quarterfinals of last year's Asian Cup.



While fans have shown overwhelming support for the captain, who is busy shuttling between the national team and his club, Tottenham has yet to show any significant movement regarding an extension of Son's contract.



As the new year begins, the Premier League's winter transfer window has officially opened, and the 'Bosman Ruling' has come into effect for Son Heung-min, whose contract with Tottenham ends in June this year.



According to this regulation, Son Heung-min can negotiate transfers freely with overseas clubs without the need for club consent or transfer fees.



As a result, British media outlet Daily Mail and local Spanish media have reported that Barcelona is interested in signing Son Heung-min.



There are also reports that Mourinho's Fenerbahce, who showed affection for Son during his time as Tottenham manager, is targeting him.



Recently, it has been revealed that Atletico Madrid's Simeone, who is on a 13-match winning streak, is also interested in acquiring Son Heung-min.



Despite this situation, there is criticism that Tottenham is excessively neglecting legends like Son Heung-min.



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Soccer Commentator/Former Tottenham Player: "I believe that soccer fans around the world know how dedicated Son Heung-min has been to Tottenham over the past 10 years. I will support him whether he stays or chooses a new challenge."]



With the scenario that Tottenham aims to maximize profits by extending Son's contract for another year and then cashing in on a hefty transfer fee, what choice Son Heung-min makes in this winter transfer market has become the biggest spotlight in the soccer world.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



