Actor Kim Seung-woo becomes President of Korea Little League Baseball Federation

[Anchor]



Kim Seung-woo, who made a surprising transformation from an actor to the president of the Korea Little League Baseball Federation, visited KBS today.



He provided a clear answer to why he chose Little League Baseball Federation.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.



[Report]



Top star Kim Seung-woo, who has showcased his love for baseball as the owner and player of a celebrity baseball team.



[Kim Seung-woo/2009: "We created this (celebrity baseball team) to have fun together every Sunday."]



[Jang Dong-gun: "Please tell them to be ready for strikeouts."]



[Kim Seung-woo: "Oh right, that's funny."]



Recently, he surprised fans and the baseball community once again with another transformation.



He was elected as the president of the Korea Little League Baseball Federation for a four-year term.



Kim Seung-woo, who visited KBS not as an actor or program host but as the head of Korean Little League Baseball Federation, revealed that the most frequently asked question during his campaign, where he personally called 160 delegates, was this.



[Kim Seung-woo/President of Korea Little League Baseball Federation: "Is this Kim Seung-woo? Can I save this phone number? Why are you interested in Little League Baseball... (I received such questions)."]



And the answer was encapsulated in these five words.



[Kim Seung-woo/President of Korea Little League Baseball Federation: "'Laying the foundation' (from youth baseball) if we gain public interest, it will give players confidence and pride, and that will lead to competitiveness."]



To achieve this, he has already started implementing promises such as 'solving the issue of dual registration for middle school players', 'securing resources', and 'introducing ABS' as his term begins.



[Kim Seung-woo/President of Korea Little League Baseball Federation: "There are four fields in the Hwaseong stadium. One of them is the main field. I am thinking of trying to introduce it there as a pilot."]



Kim Seung-woo, who has begun his four-year term as a baseball administrator, is still driven by his passionate love for baseball.



[Kim Seung-woo/President of Korea Little League Baseball Federation: "Rather than my fame, I think you can look forward to how much Little Baseball will develop over the next four years. I will work hard!"]



KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



