News 9

Actor Kim Seung-woo becomes President of Korea Little League Baseball Federation

입력 2025.01.07 (00:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Kim Seung-woo, who made a surprising transformation from an actor to the president of the Korea Little League Baseball Federation, visited KBS today.

He provided a clear answer to why he chose Little League Baseball Federation.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.

[Report]

Top star Kim Seung-woo, who has showcased his love for baseball as the owner and player of a celebrity baseball team.

[Kim Seung-woo/2009: "We created this (celebrity baseball team) to have fun together every Sunday."]

[Jang Dong-gun: "Please tell them to be ready for strikeouts."]

[Kim Seung-woo: "Oh right, that's funny."]

Recently, he surprised fans and the baseball community once again with another transformation.

He was elected as the president of the Korea Little League Baseball Federation for a four-year term.

Kim Seung-woo, who visited KBS not as an actor or program host but as the head of Korean Little League Baseball Federation, revealed that the most frequently asked question during his campaign, where he personally called 160 delegates, was this.

[Kim Seung-woo/President of Korea Little League Baseball Federation: "Is this Kim Seung-woo? Can I save this phone number? Why are you interested in Little League Baseball... (I received such questions)."]

And the answer was encapsulated in these five words.

[Kim Seung-woo/President of Korea Little League Baseball Federation: "'Laying the foundation' (from youth baseball) if we gain public interest, it will give players confidence and pride, and that will lead to competitiveness."]

To achieve this, he has already started implementing promises such as 'solving the issue of dual registration for middle school players', 'securing resources', and 'introducing ABS' as his term begins.

[Kim Seung-woo/President of Korea Little League Baseball Federation: "There are four fields in the Hwaseong stadium. One of them is the main field. I am thinking of trying to introduce it there as a pilot."]

Kim Seung-woo, who has begun his four-year term as a baseball administrator, is still driven by his passionate love for baseball.

[Kim Seung-woo/President of Korea Little League Baseball Federation: "Rather than my fame, I think you can look forward to how much Little Baseball will develop over the next four years. I will work hard!"]

KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Actor Kim Seung-woo becomes President of Korea Little League Baseball Federation
    • 입력 2025-01-07 00:42:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

Kim Seung-woo, who made a surprising transformation from an actor to the president of the Korea Little League Baseball Federation, visited KBS today.

He provided a clear answer to why he chose Little League Baseball Federation.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.

[Report]

Top star Kim Seung-woo, who has showcased his love for baseball as the owner and player of a celebrity baseball team.

[Kim Seung-woo/2009: "We created this (celebrity baseball team) to have fun together every Sunday."]

[Jang Dong-gun: "Please tell them to be ready for strikeouts."]

[Kim Seung-woo: "Oh right, that's funny."]

Recently, he surprised fans and the baseball community once again with another transformation.

He was elected as the president of the Korea Little League Baseball Federation for a four-year term.

Kim Seung-woo, who visited KBS not as an actor or program host but as the head of Korean Little League Baseball Federation, revealed that the most frequently asked question during his campaign, where he personally called 160 delegates, was this.

[Kim Seung-woo/President of Korea Little League Baseball Federation: "Is this Kim Seung-woo? Can I save this phone number? Why are you interested in Little League Baseball... (I received such questions)."]

And the answer was encapsulated in these five words.

[Kim Seung-woo/President of Korea Little League Baseball Federation: "'Laying the foundation' (from youth baseball) if we gain public interest, it will give players confidence and pride, and that will lead to competitiveness."]

To achieve this, he has already started implementing promises such as 'solving the issue of dual registration for middle school players', 'securing resources', and 'introducing ABS' as his term begins.

[Kim Seung-woo/President of Korea Little League Baseball Federation: "There are four fields in the Hwaseong stadium. One of them is the main field. I am thinking of trying to introduce it there as a pilot."]

Kim Seung-woo, who has begun his four-year term as a baseball administrator, is still driven by his passionate love for baseball.

[Kim Seung-woo/President of Korea Little League Baseball Federation: "Rather than my fame, I think you can look forward to how much Little Baseball will develop over the next four years. I will work hard!"]

KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
허솔지
허솔지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령 체포영장 사실상 무산…공수처 “재청구”

대통령 체포영장 사실상 무산…공수처 “재청구”
대통령 측, 공수처장 등 11명 고발…‘하청 영장 집행’ 비판도

대통령 측, 공수처장 등 11명 고발…‘하청 영장 집행’ 비판도
헌재 “내란죄 철회 권유한 적 없어”…“국회 재의결? 재판부가 판단”

헌재 “내란죄 철회 권유한 적 없어”…“국회 재의결? 재판부가 판단”
책임 의혹 국토부가 셀프 조사?<br>…독립성 논란 해법은?

책임 의혹 국토부가 셀프 조사?…독립성 논란 해법은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.