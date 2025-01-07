News 9

Impeachment debate intensifies over insurrection charge removal

[Anchor]

There has been fierce debate between the ruling and opposition parties regarding the exclusion of the crime of insurrection from the grounds for impeachment.

The People Power Party has repeatedly demanded a re-vote on the impeachment motion in the National Assembly, while the Democratic Party countered that the factual basis for the insurrection charge remains unchanged.

This is a report by Lee Ye-jin.

[Report]

Members of the People Power Party visited the Constitutional Court to protest.

They demanded the dismissal of the impeachment motion, arguing that excluding the crime of insurrection invalidates the impeachment case and calling for a re-vote in the National Assembly.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The term 'insurrection' appears 38 times in the impeachment motion. If you remove the crime of insurrection, the impeachment cannot stand."]

They also claimed that the Constitutional Court is politically biased.

Among the 10 pending impeachment trials, they argued that only the impeachment trial of President Yoon is being pursued vigorously.

They alleged that the Constitutional Court and the Democratic Party are colluding to hold an early presidential election.

They also visited National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to reiterate their demand for a re-vote in the National Assembly.

In response, the Democratic Party dismissed these claims as absurd and a public deception.

They stated that the basic factual relationship seeking the Constitutional Court's judgment on the act of insurrection remains unchanged.

[Lee Un-ju/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "The act of insurrection has never been excluded. It is merely about seeking a judgment on whether there is a violation of the Constitution, not whether the crime of insurrection is established..."]

The party further clarified that adjustments to the impeachment grounds were made in consultation with the court, refuting allegations of collusion.

They also highlighted a precedent from former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment trial, where Kwon Seong-dong, then the impeachment committee chairman, excluded bribery charges from the criminal allegations.

Among People Power Party lawmakers who supported the impeachment motion, opinions were divided over the controversy.

Representative Ahn Cheol-soo expressed the need for a re-vote, while Representative Cho Kyoung-tae described the demand as excessive.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.

