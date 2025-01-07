Indonesian Football Associoation dismisses coach Shin Tae-yong
The Indonesian Football Association officially announced the termination of the contract with coach Shin Tae-yong.
It appears that the recent elimination in the quarterfinals of the Mitsubishi Cup, often referred to as the World Cup of Southeast Asia, was the reason for his dismissal.
However, it is unexpected as coach Shin Tae-yong has been achieving results, leading Indonesia to third place in the third round of the North and Central America World Cup qualifiers.
Coach Shin Tae-yong's son, Seongnam's Shin Jae-won, expressed his confusion on his social media, stating, "I can't understand how he can be dismissed after raising Indonesia's FIFA ranking by 50 places."
Currently, it is reported that the Indonesian Football Association has conducted an interview with Dutch football star Kluivert.
