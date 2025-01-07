News 9

CES 2024 to showcase AI innovations

[Anchor]

The world's largest consumer electronics and information technology exhibition, CES, is about to open.

This year, it is said that artificial intelligence will specifically showcase how it will change our daily lives.

To find out what advanced technologies will be introduced, our reporter, Gye Hyun-woo, has taken a look on-site in the United States.

[Report]

Expired food ingredients.

There is no need to rummage through the refrigerator one by one.

["Are there any ingredients nearing their expiration date? (These ingredients are expiring soon.)"]

When you select a dish to make from the ingredients in the refrigerator, the oven preheats immediately.

This is called 'Home AI,' which connects and operates home appliances through artificial intelligence,.

If you ask what food you would like while watching TV, it not only provides that information but also checks what ingredients are actually in the refrigerator.

The theme of this year's CES is "DIVE IN," which means 'immersion.'

Last year, we saw the big picture of the AI era through advanced AI, and this year, it aims to showcase how AI will change our actual daily lives.

[Song Jeong-eun/Samsung Electronics Home Appliance Division Executive: "Home AI is characterized by managing the home safely while automatically reducing energy consumption."]

Future mobility, robots, and healthcare integrated with AI will be the main focus of the exhibition.

Quantum computers, which are 100 million times faster than supercomputers, have also emerged as a new topic, and it is expected to provide an opportunity to explore their commercialization potential.

Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, the absolute leader in AI chips, will deliver a keynote speech for the first time in six years.

He will introduce the next-generation AI accelerator, the Blackwell series, and explain the expected development stages of AI semiconductors in the future.

This year, about a thousand Korean companies are participating in CES.

This is the third largest number after the United States and China.

This is Gye Hyun-woo reporting from Las Vegas for KBS News.

