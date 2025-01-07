Mixed reactions from rallies participants on presidential arrest

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (1.6), protests calling for arrests and counter-protests continued in front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.



When it was reported that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) would leave the execution of arrest warrants to the police, mixed reactions emerged.



Reporter Shin Soo-bin has the details.



[Report]



On this cold winter morning, protesters demanding President Yoon's arrest sat wrapped in aluminum foil on the street.



Some participants stayed overnight to hold their ground.



Just 300 meters away, citizens opposing President Yoon's arrest held a rally waving flags.



The pro and anti-arrest protests in front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong have continued for four days since last Friday when the CIO attempted to execute an arrest warrant.



At one point, there was a significant stir when it was reported that the CIO was considering delegating the execution of the arrest warrant to the police.



Participants in favor of the arrest criticized the CIO, questioning how they could investigate and punish any high-ranking official's crime when they couldn't even execute a warrant.



["Arrest him, arrest him."]



[Pro-arrest protester: "We cannot help but feel angry at the incompetence of the CIO, which has made only one attempt to arrest."]



Counter-arrest protesters cheered and raised their voices to defend the president.



["Wow!"]



[Anti-arrest protester: "We cannot leave (in front of the residence). We must never let our guard down."]



As speculation arose in the late afternoon that the execution of the arrest warrant was effectively canceled, most participants finally wrapped up the protests and returned home.



Traffic control in front of the Hannam-dong residence continued due to the protests, and some city buses were rerouted depending on the situation.



This is KBS News Shin Soo-bin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!