[News Today] WARRANT EXTENSION REQUESTED

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials applied to extend the arrest warrant validity against President Yoon. The joint task force, including the CIO and police, plans to choose a suitable moment to reattempt the president's arrest once they secure the warrant.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has requested a court to extend the arrest warrant validity for President Yoon Suk Yeol.The initial warrant expired on Monday.



The CIO said it made the request to the Seoul Western District Court at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.



However, the specific duration of extension was not disclosed. The agency reportedly asked for at least seven days to prepare for any unforeseen circumstances.



The agency has not tried to carry out the initial warrant anymore since its enforcement was suspended on Friday.



It said the Presidential Security Service's resistance was beyond its expectations.



CIO Deputy Director Lee Jae-seung apologized for the delay in warrant enforcement, adding he did not expect such strong resistance from the PSS against the execution of a legally issued arrest warrant.



He said the CIO prevented the police from detaining PSS chief Park Chong-jun during warrant execution to avoid physical clashes.



Lee said just one failure to enforce the warrant does not mean it's over, and the warrant procedure will be carried out until it is believed to be no longer feasible.



The CIO has sent a letter to Acting President Choi Sang-mok asking him to exercie his authority to make the security service cooperate.



Lee said the CIO Chief Prosecutor Oh Dong-woon tried to contact the acting president, but is yet to receive a reply.