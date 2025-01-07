[News Today] YOON NONCOMPLIANT WITH ARREST

President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing accusations of leading an insurrection. He's resisting the investigative process, from the summons to arrest execution. Once an Attorney General, the President is fully rejecting the national criminal justice system. What's behind such stance?

Shortly after declaring emergency martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement, promising not to avoid legal responsibility.



Yoon Suk Yeol / President (Dec. 12, 2024)

I will boldly face on impeachment and investigations against me.



However, there are growing criticism against the president for not cooperating with the investigations, showing a stance contradictory to his prior statement.



Legal experts analyze that with this move, Yoon apparently aims to avoid an arrest and investigation.



Most of the suspects related to the emergency martial law decree have been arrested and indicted.



As he is accused of plotting and leading an insurrection by declaring emergency martial law himself, Yoon will likely be arrested and detained if he is probed.



Observers say the president appears to have concluded that if he is arrested, he will not be able to respond properly to the Constituional Court's impeachment trial, which is proceeding along with the ongoing CIO investigations.



Yoon's side had previously made clear that they'd want the Constitutional Court's ruling on the martial law decree through its impeachment trial to take precedence before the investigation procedures.



Prof. Lim Ji-bong / School of Law, Sogang University

He knows it's hard to exercise his rights if he is detained or arrested, so he intends to put off investigations.



There is even analysis that Yoon issued the questionable statement to those holding rallies against his arrest to prioritize swaying public opinion, appealing to his supporters, rather than focusing on the ongoing investigations.



Prof. Cha Jin-a / School of Law, Korea University

It seems he intends to delay the investigation as long as possible, maintaining he can't be probed as the incumbent.



However analysts say that Yoon can no longer avoid investigations, since the Constitutional Court is speeding up the impeachment trial process and investigators are heightening pressure on him.