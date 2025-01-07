[News Today] PLANE CRASH WORKERS SUFFER TRAUMA

We now turn to the Jeju Airline tragedy. As funeral proceedings for the victims are underway, public officials and volunteers are reportedly experiencing similar psychological hardships to the victims' families. This condition is known as vicarious trauma.



Firefighters, police officers, public officials, and volunteers from across the country have gathered to respond to the deadly Jeju Air plane crash that claimed 179 lives.



Each day, they collected the bodies of the victims and cared for grieving families, sharing in the tragedy of the accident.



Volunteer /

I am deeply wounded. (Do you cry often?) Yes.



Though not directly affected by the disaster, repeatedly witnessing the tragedy leads to what's known as vicarious trauma marked by lethargy and depression.



Police officer / (VOICE MODIFIED)

On-site workers face trauma, with scenes and grieving families' expressions deeply affecting them.



But they find it hard to talk about their sufferings and take care of themselves in front of the bereaved families.



Bus driver for bereaved families /

Due to the sad atmosphere, I cannot talk to them. I just come and go quietly.



Since the tragedy, over 240 bereaved family members have received counseling at a support center set up at Muan Airport. But just 23 public workers and volunteers have received the service.



Kim Kyung-min / Chief, Honam Trauma Center

Repeated exposure to such tragedies at the site makes experiencing trauma a very natural response. Taking care of themselves is part of their work.



Responders and relief workers are also eligible for the government's psychological support program.



Experts advise that vicarious trauma is often hard to recognize and frequently denied by those affected. They stress the importance of attentive support from others to encourage counseling.