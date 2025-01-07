[News Today] NA HOON-A TO HOLD LAST CONCERT
[LEAD]
Veteran singer Na Hoon-a is to end his 59-year music career with his last concert. Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
Singer Na Hoon-a, who debuted in 1966, will end his 59-year career.
He will hold a concert titled '2024 Appreciation Last Concert' at Olympic Park in southern Seoul this Friday to Sunday.
It marks the final leg of his nationwide tour, which began after announcing retirement in February last year.
It's essentially his final performance marking retirement.
The veteran singer expressed his thoughts ahead of the Seoul concert in the form of a letter to fans.
He said it's difficult to fathom what the final stage will feel like.. but vowed to sing his best to the end with a big smile.
His Seoul concert made headlines after its 70-thousand tickets sold out in just five minutes.
