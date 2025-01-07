News Today

[News Today] HYUN·SON COUPLE MAKE DONATION

입력 2025.01.07 (16:22) 수정 2025.01.07 (16:22)

[LEAD]
Top celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin started the new year with a generous donation, contributing 300 million won to help vulnerable patients. Here's our last story.

[REPORT]
Top celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have made a large donation at the start of the year.

The couple are no strangers to charitable acts.

Their management agencies said Monday that they donated 300 million won or over 205-thousand dollars, 150 million won each to Asan Medical Center and Samsung Medical Center to be used for treating socially vulnerable patients.

The couple delivered the money saying they are rather thankful to be able to help others.

They said that watching their own child grow up healthy, they felt indebted seeing other sick children.

Since tying the knot in March 2022, the two have made a habit of practicing philanthropy.

Last year, they donated 150 million won to Asan Medical Center and the Jusarang Community's baby box program in a bid to help infants and teens in need.

청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

