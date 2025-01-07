Arrest warrant for Yoon reissued

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Good evening, everyone.



This is KBS 9 o'clock news.



A new arrest warrant has been issued for President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing charges of being the mastermind behind an insurrection.



We will first connect to the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), which will execute the warrant, and then proceed to the presidential residence.



First, let's go to the CIO.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon, has the duration of the arrest warrant been disclosed?



[Report]



Yes, the CIO announced that around 7 PM today (1.7), the Seoul Western District Court issued a new arrest warrant for President Yoon.



The CIO has not yet disclosed the specific reasons for the issuance or the validity period of the warrant.



The reissuance of this warrant comes as the validity period of the previous arrest warrant expired at midnight yesterday (1.6).



Last night, the CIO re-applied for the warrant at the Seoul Western District Court.



The court seems to have reissued the warrant since it was already issued once before, and the situation has not changed as President Yoon continues to refuse to comply with the investigation and the execution of the arrest warrant.



With the reissuance of the arrest warrant, the CIO is expected to attempt to execute the warrant against President Yoon again.



The joint investigation headquarters has been deliberating on the timing and method of execution since they failed to execute the warrant on Friday due to obstruction by the presidential security service.



Currently, it is reported that the CIO is discussing the size of personnel to be deployed for the second execution of the arrest warrant based on the entry routes to the presidential residence identified during the first execution attempt.



However, even if another attempt is made, it cannot be ruled out that the presidential security service will obstruct the execution again, as they did last time.



This has been Kim Young-hoon from the CIO for KBS News.



