News 9

Arrest warrant for Yoon reissued

입력 2025.01.07 (22:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Good evening, everyone.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

A new arrest warrant has been issued for President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing charges of being the mastermind behind an insurrection.

We will first connect to the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), which will execute the warrant, and then proceed to the presidential residence.

First, let's go to the CIO.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon, has the duration of the arrest warrant been disclosed?

[Report]

Yes, the CIO announced that around 7 PM today (1.7), the Seoul Western District Court issued a new arrest warrant for President Yoon.

The CIO has not yet disclosed the specific reasons for the issuance or the validity period of the warrant.

The reissuance of this warrant comes as the validity period of the previous arrest warrant expired at midnight yesterday (1.6).

Last night, the CIO re-applied for the warrant at the Seoul Western District Court.

The court seems to have reissued the warrant since it was already issued once before, and the situation has not changed as President Yoon continues to refuse to comply with the investigation and the execution of the arrest warrant.

With the reissuance of the arrest warrant, the CIO is expected to attempt to execute the warrant against President Yoon again.

The joint investigation headquarters has been deliberating on the timing and method of execution since they failed to execute the warrant on Friday due to obstruction by the presidential security service.

Currently, it is reported that the CIO is discussing the size of personnel to be deployed for the second execution of the arrest warrant based on the entry routes to the presidential residence identified during the first execution attempt.

However, even if another attempt is made, it cannot be ruled out that the presidential security service will obstruct the execution again, as they did last time.

This has been Kim Young-hoon from the CIO for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Arrest warrant for Yoon reissued
    • 입력 2025-01-07 22:38:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

Good evening, everyone.

This is KBS 9 o'clock news.

A new arrest warrant has been issued for President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing charges of being the mastermind behind an insurrection.

We will first connect to the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), which will execute the warrant, and then proceed to the presidential residence.

First, let's go to the CIO.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon, has the duration of the arrest warrant been disclosed?

[Report]

Yes, the CIO announced that around 7 PM today (1.7), the Seoul Western District Court issued a new arrest warrant for President Yoon.

The CIO has not yet disclosed the specific reasons for the issuance or the validity period of the warrant.

The reissuance of this warrant comes as the validity period of the previous arrest warrant expired at midnight yesterday (1.6).

Last night, the CIO re-applied for the warrant at the Seoul Western District Court.

The court seems to have reissued the warrant since it was already issued once before, and the situation has not changed as President Yoon continues to refuse to comply with the investigation and the execution of the arrest warrant.

With the reissuance of the arrest warrant, the CIO is expected to attempt to execute the warrant against President Yoon again.

The joint investigation headquarters has been deliberating on the timing and method of execution since they failed to execute the warrant on Friday due to obstruction by the presidential security service.

Currently, it is reported that the CIO is discussing the size of personnel to be deployed for the second execution of the arrest warrant based on the entry routes to the presidential residence identified during the first execution attempt.

However, even if another attempt is made, it cannot be ruled out that the presidential security service will obstruct the execution again, as they did last time.

This has been Kim Young-hoon from the CIO for KBS News.
김영훈
김영훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 체포영장 재청구…긴장 고조

윤 대통령 체포영장 재청구…긴장 고조
“또 저지하면 현행범 체포 <br>검토”…2차 집행 어떻게?

“또 저지하면 현행범 체포 검토”…2차 집행 어떻게?
최상목 측 “공수처법 때문에 <br>무대응”…민생경제에 집중

최상목 측 “공수처법 때문에 무대응”…민생경제에 집중
중부 한파특보 확대…9일 아침 절정

중부 한파특보 확대…9일 아침 절정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.