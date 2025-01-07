Tension rises over Yoon arrest

동영상 고정 취소

As the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is expected to attempt a second arrest warrant execution soon, tension is rising again in front of the presidential residence.



We go to Hannam-dong, Seoul.



Choi Hye-rim, is there a gathering of people again after the news of the arrest warrant issuance?



[Report]



In front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, there have been no pro and con rallies for the past few days.



However, as news of the reissuance of the arrest warrant has spread, people are starting to gather.



Behind me, at the entrance to the road leading to the residence, supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol holding American and South Korean flags are gathering one by one.



A rally urging the arrest of President Yoon was held today (1.7) in the afternoon.



As night fell, the location was moved, and a rally urging the arrest was held at the Constitutional Court.



Since there was no report of an overnight rally, the police presence in front of the residence has not significantly increased yet.



However, if pro and con rallies regarding President Yoon's arrest are held again tonight, additional police forces are expected to be deployed to prevent clashes between the two sides.



Earlier, the Presidential Security Service reportedly strengthened security measures significantly after the first attempt by the CIO to execute the warrant.



Since the news of the reissuance of the arrest warrant was reported around 7 PM today, the Security Service has maintained its stance of "taking lawful security measures."



However, it has been reported that the Security Service will not immediately increase the number of security personnel at the residence.



As the Security Service is effectively taking a stance to prevent the execution of the warrant, there are concerns that the conflict between the CIO and the Security Service may escalate compared to the first execution attempt.



This has been Choi Hye-rim from KBS News in front of the Hannam-dong residence.



