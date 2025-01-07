News 9

Police mulls arrest for obstruction

[Anchor]

Although the validity period of the arrest warrant has been extended, it is uncertain whether it can be successfully executed given that the Presidential Security Service has effectively fortified the presidential residence.

The head of the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) stated that they will prepare thoroughly with the determination that this will be the last attempt, and the police are considering whether to arrest any personnel obstructing the operation as a crime in progress.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.

[Report]

The white iron gate is considered the first checkpoint leading to the presidential residence.

Several buses are positioned in front and behind the iron gate.

Sharp barbed wire has been installed at the location chosen by the CIO investigators as a detour.

As the presidential security service has reinforced the facilities, the residence has transformed into a fortress-like structure.

CIO head Oh Dong-woon emphasized that they will prepare even more thoroughly for the execution of the second arrest warrant.

[Oh Dong-woon/CIO Head: "We will prepare meticulously with the solemn determination that the execution of the second warrant will be the last."]

The police are considering the option of arresting security service personnel as a crime in progress if they obstruct the operation again.

In this case, the security service personnel could be punished for obstructing the execution of special public duties, and if there are injuries during the obstruction, they could face a fixed-term imprisonment without a fine.

Considering the number and expertise of the security service personnel, the deployment of police special forces is also being discussed.

[Min Gwan-ki/Former Chairman of the Korean National Police Workers Council/MBC Radio: "There may be ways for the special forces to directly enter above the third blockade using helicopters or other methods."]

President Yoon's response is also a variable.

He can file a request for a review of the legality of the arrest, but this is an option that can be chosen after complying with the execution.

[Kim Kyung-soo/KBS Legal Advisor: "I believe that the non-execution of a warrant issued by a judge is a serious threat and challenge to the rule of law."]

Meanwhile, Park Jong-jun, the head of the presidential security service, has not responded to the police's request to appear by today (1.7).

The police have made a third request for him to be investigated this coming Friday.

KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

