Choi distances from arrest warrant issue

[Anchor]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who has not responded to the request from the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) to cooperate with the execution of the arrest warrant, revealed the reason today (1.7).

He explained that it is due to the regulations that ensure the independence of the CIO.

There are predictions that Acting President Choi will maintain distance during the next execution of the arrest warrant as well.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok received requests for cooperation from the CIO on January 1st and 4th.

The requests were to cooperate with the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon.

However, Choi has not responded at all so far.

In response, Choi's side referenced the Article on the CIO's indipendence in the Act on the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

This regulation states that the President and the Presidential Office should not interfere with the office's affairs by giving instructions or opinions.

A government official stated, "If we respond to the CIO's request, it would be seen as 'consulting' with them," adding, "There are opinions that this would constitute a violation of the law."

Regarding the opposition's demand to direct the Presidential Security Service, he also mentioned, "Any action could be seen as overstepping authority."

For this reason, even if the court issues a new arrest warrant and attempts to execute it again, it is expected that Acting President Choi will not be involved.

Despite the escalating conflict between the Security Service and investigative agencies, and the extreme confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties, it is reported that Acting President Choi believes that to stabilize government functions, he must distance himself from political issues.

In today's Cabinet meeting, he also focused on recovering the economy and managing international credibility.

[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "The only duty we have as public officials is to act responsibly and make proper judgments for the country, fearing only the evaluation of the people and history."]

Regarding the escalating protests and demonstrations, he only made a general statement to "manage with a focus on safety."

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

