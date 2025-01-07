Acting President Choi reported

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has reported Acting President Choi Sang-mok to the police, claiming that he did not direct the security office to execute the arrest warrant.



The People Power Party argued that the warrant from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is invalid and demanded that the investigation into the president be handed over to the police.



There are even calls to completely abolish the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.



[Report]



The Democratic Party has been pressuring Acting President Choi Sang-mok, holding him responsible for the failure to execute the arrest warrant for President Yoon.



As promised, today (1.7), they reported the acting president to the National Office of Investigation.



They claim he neglected his duties by not directing the security office.



[Lee Geon-tae/Democratic Party Member: "They are allowing the illegal actions of the security office, which disrupt the judicial system by using physical force to prevent the execution of a legally issued warrant by the court."]



They also argued that he is neglecting his duties by delaying the recommendation of a special prosecutor and the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk, allowing acts of insurrection to continue.



The claim that Acting President Choi's direction of the CIO violates the law was countered, stating that the provisions for requesting investigative necessity do not impose mandatory measures.



The People Power Party argued that the arrest warrant issued by the CIO, which lacks the authority to investigate insurrection, is illegal and invalid.



They urged that the investigation into the president be abandoned and the entire case be transferred to the police.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: ""How can directing the execution of such a counterfeit warrant be considered reasonable? How is it different from trying to buy something with counterfeit money?"]



There are also claims that the 'presidential arrest show' by the CIO is holding back our economy, and that the office should be completely abolished.



Regarding the Democratic Party's report against Acting President Choi, the People Power Party accused them of trying to silence him for not following their orders. They also questioned why the Democratic Party chose to file a complaint rather than pursue impeachment, suggesting it was due to fear of public backlash.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



