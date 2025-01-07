CIO chief apologizes for warrant failure

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, both the ruling and opposition parties criticized the head of the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), Oh Dong-woon.



Director Oh apologized for the failure to execute the arrest warrant for President Yoon and stated that he would do his best for the second execution.



Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



Both parties raised their voices against the head of the CIO.



The opposition pointed out the failure to execute the arrest warrant.



[Park Eun-jung/Rebuilding Korea Party member: "How did you come out after 5 hours? Did you go out for lunch?"]



They criticized that if the second execution of the arrest warrant also fails, the CIO should be abolished.



[Park Kyun-taek/Democratic Party member: "Has there been anything done well so far? You have only done what Yoon Suk Yeol, the suspect, likes."]



The ruling party criticized that the CIO does not have the authority to investigate crimes of insurrection.



[Kwak Gyu-taek/People Power Party member: "(The CIO) continues to focus on achievements, so they are dealing with the insurrection charge of a president, despite lacking investigative authority."]



They demanded that the investigative authority be handed over to the police.



[Park Jun-tae/People Power Party member: "There is no direct provision that says it can investigate (insurrection charges). The question is what authority you are using to conduct this investigation."]



CIO Director Oh Dong-woon bowed his head and stated that he would do his best for the second execution of the warrant.



[Oh Dong-woon/CIO Director: "I sincerely apologize to the people."]



However, he rebutted, stating that the CIO can investigate crimes related to abuse of power.



The head of the National Court Administration also emphasized that obstructing the execution of warrants shakes the foundation of the judicial system.



There was also a dispute regarding the gathering of People Power Party members at the presidential residence.



[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party member: "Isn't it a special obstruction of public duty to prevent the execution of a warrant?"]



[Song Seok-jun/People Power Party member: "Isn't it an insult to fellow members and a distortion of facts?"]



After a heated exchange, there was a temporary suspension of the meeting.



[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee: "Yoon Suk Yeol will be sentenced to death for insurrection in court. You don't have to worry too much."]



Regarding the withdrawal of the insurrection charge from the impeachment grounds, the People Power Party argued that a re-vote in the National Assembly is necessary, while the Democratic Party countered that the act of insurrection remains subject to judgment.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



