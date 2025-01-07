News 9

Clash over insurrection probe

2025.01.07

[Anchor]

Conflicts between the ruling and opposition parties continued in the National Assembly's special committee for investigating the allegations of insurrection.

The ruling party argued that the name of the special committee should be changed, while the opposition party countered that it was an act of obstructing the investigation.

Lee Yoo-min reports.

[Report]

Ruling party members raised the issue of the committee's name as soon as the meeting began.

They argued that since the charge of insurrection was excluded from the grounds for impeachment of the president, the name of the special committee should also be changed.

[Lim Jong-deuk/People Power Party Member: "(The National Assembly impeachment committee) said they would delete the part related to the insurrection charge. I think this is a really big change."]

Opposition party members responded that the name was decided in a plenary session.

[Baek Hye-ryun/Democratic Party Member: "To suggest changing the name can only be interpreted as an act to obstruct the national investigation special committee."]

As tensions rose, both parties agreed to maintain the name.

On the last day of the execution of the warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, a dispute arose over some ruling party members visiting the presidential residence.

[Yong Hye-in/Basic Income Party Member: "Those who directly went to the Hanam-dong residence to obstruct the execution of the warrant as shields for the insurrection leader should not be sitting here..."]

[Joo Jin-woo/People Power Party Member: "What is wrong with pointing out the illegality of the investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials as a member of a public party?"]

The special investigation committee has selected 173 witnesses, including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Acting President Choi Sang-mok.

They have also scheduled three hearings and two field investigations, starting with reports from institutions on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15.

However, discussions will continue regarding the selection of disputed witnesses, including President Yoon Suk Yeol and Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.

This is KBS News Lee Yoo-min.

