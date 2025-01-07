News 9

Heated debate over insurrection charge

입력 2025.01.07 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The fallout from the withdrawal of the insurrection charge has led to a public dispute between the National Assembly's impeachment committee and President Yoon's side.

The Constitutional Court stated that this controversy is a matter for the court to decide.

Hwang Hyun-kyu reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's side claimed that the National Assembly's impeachment committee changed the grounds for impeachment, arguing that this constitutes a reason for dismissing the impeachment.

Since the impeachment resolution mentions insurrection in significant parts, withdrawing the insurrection charge would mean a substantial change in the grounds for impeachment.

They emphasized that without judging the insurrection charge under criminal law, it is impossible to determine whether there is a violation of the constitution.

[Choi Geo-hun/Representative of President Yoon/Jan. 3: "Insurrection is a crime under criminal law, not a crime under constitutional law. Therefore, it is entirely unreasonable to change the issue of insurrection under criminal law to a constitutional issue."]

The National Assembly's impeachment committee held a press conference, asserting that "not a single detail of the impeachment facts has been changed."

They claimed that the core of the impeachment resolution is the act of violating the constitution due to emergency martial law, and they sought the Constitutional Court's judgment on this matter.

Furthermore, they stated that since the grounds for impeachment have not changed, a re-vote in the National Assembly is unnecessary.

[Jang Soon-wook/Representative of the National Assembly: "Not a single letter of the impeachment facts has been retracted or changed during the preparation process. The insurrection acts will be thoroughly judged."]

The Constitutional Court briefly stated that this controversy is "a matter for the court to decide."

With the first formal hearing date approaching in a week, the Constitutional Court expressed its stance on the fairness controversy raised by some, stating, "Creating new disputes over the Constitutional Court's decisions, made to resolve constitutional disputes, would not reflect the will of the voters."

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heated debate over insurrection charge
    • 입력 2025-01-07 23:52:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

The fallout from the withdrawal of the insurrection charge has led to a public dispute between the National Assembly's impeachment committee and President Yoon's side.

The Constitutional Court stated that this controversy is a matter for the court to decide.

Hwang Hyun-kyu reports.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's side claimed that the National Assembly's impeachment committee changed the grounds for impeachment, arguing that this constitutes a reason for dismissing the impeachment.

Since the impeachment resolution mentions insurrection in significant parts, withdrawing the insurrection charge would mean a substantial change in the grounds for impeachment.

They emphasized that without judging the insurrection charge under criminal law, it is impossible to determine whether there is a violation of the constitution.

[Choi Geo-hun/Representative of President Yoon/Jan. 3: "Insurrection is a crime under criminal law, not a crime under constitutional law. Therefore, it is entirely unreasonable to change the issue of insurrection under criminal law to a constitutional issue."]

The National Assembly's impeachment committee held a press conference, asserting that "not a single detail of the impeachment facts has been changed."

They claimed that the core of the impeachment resolution is the act of violating the constitution due to emergency martial law, and they sought the Constitutional Court's judgment on this matter.

Furthermore, they stated that since the grounds for impeachment have not changed, a re-vote in the National Assembly is unnecessary.

[Jang Soon-wook/Representative of the National Assembly: "Not a single letter of the impeachment facts has been retracted or changed during the preparation process. The insurrection acts will be thoroughly judged."]

The Constitutional Court briefly stated that this controversy is "a matter for the court to decide."

With the first formal hearing date approaching in a week, the Constitutional Court expressed its stance on the fairness controversy raised by some, stating, "Creating new disputes over the Constitutional Court's decisions, made to resolve constitutional disputes, would not reflect the will of the voters."

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.
황현규
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 체포영장 재청구…긴장 고조

윤 대통령 체포영장 재청구…긴장 고조
“또 저지하면 현행범 체포 <br>검토”…2차 집행 어떻게?

“또 저지하면 현행범 체포 검토”…2차 집행 어떻게?
최상목 측 “공수처법 때문에 <br>무대응”…민생경제에 집중

최상목 측 “공수처법 때문에 무대응”…민생경제에 집중
중부 한파특보 확대…9일 아침 절정

중부 한파특보 확대…9일 아침 절정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.