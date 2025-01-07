Heated debate over insurrection charge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The fallout from the withdrawal of the insurrection charge has led to a public dispute between the National Assembly's impeachment committee and President Yoon's side.



The Constitutional Court stated that this controversy is a matter for the court to decide.



Hwang Hyun-kyu reports.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol's side claimed that the National Assembly's impeachment committee changed the grounds for impeachment, arguing that this constitutes a reason for dismissing the impeachment.



Since the impeachment resolution mentions insurrection in significant parts, withdrawing the insurrection charge would mean a substantial change in the grounds for impeachment.



They emphasized that without judging the insurrection charge under criminal law, it is impossible to determine whether there is a violation of the constitution.



[Choi Geo-hun/Representative of President Yoon/Jan. 3: "Insurrection is a crime under criminal law, not a crime under constitutional law. Therefore, it is entirely unreasonable to change the issue of insurrection under criminal law to a constitutional issue."]



The National Assembly's impeachment committee held a press conference, asserting that "not a single detail of the impeachment facts has been changed."



They claimed that the core of the impeachment resolution is the act of violating the constitution due to emergency martial law, and they sought the Constitutional Court's judgment on this matter.



Furthermore, they stated that since the grounds for impeachment have not changed, a re-vote in the National Assembly is unnecessary.



[Jang Soon-wook/Representative of the National Assembly: "Not a single letter of the impeachment facts has been retracted or changed during the preparation process. The insurrection acts will be thoroughly judged."]



The Constitutional Court briefly stated that this controversy is "a matter for the court to decide."



With the first formal hearing date approaching in a week, the Constitutional Court expressed its stance on the fairness controversy raised by some, stating, "Creating new disputes over the Constitutional Court's decisions, made to resolve constitutional disputes, would not reflect the will of the voters."



KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



