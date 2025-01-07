Heavy snow warning issued

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Here’s the next story.



A heavy snow warning has been issued for the Jeonbuk region, with significant snowfall expected.



Strong snow is forecasted to concentrate until the day after tomorrow (1.9), so preparations are necessary.



Let’s connect to our reporter on the scene.



Reporter Ahn Seung-gil, there seems to be quite a bit of snow accumulated; what is the current weather situation?



[Report]



Yes, I am in Jeongeup, Jeonbuk.



It has been snowing intermittently today (1.7), with the snowfall becoming heavier at times in the afternoon but now tapering off into the night.



Snow clouds formed over the West Sea are being carried inland by the wind, gradually expanding the areas experiencing snowfall.



Currently, a heavy snow warning is in effect across all 14 cities and counties in Jeonbuk.



In Buan and Gochang, which are near the West Sea, a heavy snow warning has been issued, while the rest of the region is under a heavy snow advisory.



The heavy snow advisory also applies to some areas in Jeonnam, including Gwangju, Damyang, and Jangseong, as well as Boryeong and Seocheon in Chungnam.



As of 8 PM, the most snowfall recorded was 11.6 cm in Julpo, Buan, followed by 10.3 cm in Gochang and 7.1 cm in Bokheung, Sunchang.



From tonight until early tomorrow (1.8), snowfall is expected to be around 3 cm per hour, and from tomorrow afternoon until the day after tomorrow, heavy snow of 3 to 5 cm per hour is anticipated.



The expected snowfall amount is 10 to 20 cm by the day after tomorrow, with over 30 cm of snow expected in southern inland areas and the West Sea, including Jeongeup, where we are reporting from, and Sunchang.



This snowfall is heavy snow with moisture absorbed as it crosses the West Sea, known as wet snow.



As it accumulates, there is a significant risk of collapse for aging buildings, retaining walls, and greenhouses, so it is important to check and inspect these structures in advance to prevent accidents.



This has been Ahn Seung-gil reporting from Jeongeup, Jeonbuk for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!