Cold wave to peak Thursday

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A fierce cold wave has swept across the nation.



As temperatures have dropped significantly, cold wave warnings in the central region have been expanded.



On Thursday morning (1.9), the strongest cold of this winter is expected to arrive.



Meteorological specialist Lee Se-heum reports.



[Report]



The fine dust that covered downtown Seoul has been washed away in just one day.



This is because a cold continental high-pressure system is expanding westward over the Korean Peninsula, sending cold air down to our country.



While air quality has improved, a strong cold wave has arrived instead.



This morning (1.7), temperatures dropped to minus 5.7 degrees Celsius in Seoul and minus 11.9 degrees in Paju, a drop of about 10 degrees compared to yesterday (1.6).



Most daytime temperatures in the central region also remained around zero degrees.



The cold wave warning issued for Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces has been further expanded, and the cold wave advisory for northern and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province was upgraded to a cold wave warning at 9 PM just a moment ago.



The cold will gradually intensify, peaking on Thursday (1.9).



The morning temperature in Seoul is forecasted to drop to minus 11 degrees.



Daytime temperatures will also stay around minus 7 degrees, marking the strongest cold of this winter.



The Korea Meteorological Administration has stated that the first cold wave warning of this winter may be issued for Seoul.



[Nam Min-ji/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "With the expansion of the continental high-pressure system, strong northwesterly winds will blow, causing temperatures to drop from the afternoon of the 8th, with the lowest temperatures on the mornings of the 9th and 10th expected to be below minus 10 degrees, so please prepare for the possibility of frozen pipes."]



This cold wave will gradually ease starting from Saturday afternoon, and for the time being, temperatures will remain at the average level for this time of year.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!