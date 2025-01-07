News 9

Cold wave to peak Thursday

입력 2025.01.07 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A fierce cold wave has swept across the nation.

As temperatures have dropped significantly, cold wave warnings in the central region have been expanded.

On Thursday morning (1.9), the strongest cold of this winter is expected to arrive.

Meteorological specialist Lee Se-heum reports.

[Report]

The fine dust that covered downtown Seoul has been washed away in just one day.

This is because a cold continental high-pressure system is expanding westward over the Korean Peninsula, sending cold air down to our country.

While air quality has improved, a strong cold wave has arrived instead.

This morning (1.7), temperatures dropped to minus 5.7 degrees Celsius in Seoul and minus 11.9 degrees in Paju, a drop of about 10 degrees compared to yesterday (1.6).

Most daytime temperatures in the central region also remained around zero degrees.

The cold wave warning issued for Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces has been further expanded, and the cold wave advisory for northern and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province was upgraded to a cold wave warning at 9 PM just a moment ago.

The cold will gradually intensify, peaking on Thursday (1.9).

The morning temperature in Seoul is forecasted to drop to minus 11 degrees.

Daytime temperatures will also stay around minus 7 degrees, marking the strongest cold of this winter.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has stated that the first cold wave warning of this winter may be issued for Seoul.

[Nam Min-ji/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "With the expansion of the continental high-pressure system, strong northwesterly winds will blow, causing temperatures to drop from the afternoon of the 8th, with the lowest temperatures on the mornings of the 9th and 10th expected to be below minus 10 degrees, so please prepare for the possibility of frozen pipes."]

This cold wave will gradually ease starting from Saturday afternoon, and for the time being, temperatures will remain at the average level for this time of year.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Cold wave to peak Thursday
    • 입력 2025-01-07 23:52:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

A fierce cold wave has swept across the nation.

As temperatures have dropped significantly, cold wave warnings in the central region have been expanded.

On Thursday morning (1.9), the strongest cold of this winter is expected to arrive.

Meteorological specialist Lee Se-heum reports.

[Report]

The fine dust that covered downtown Seoul has been washed away in just one day.

This is because a cold continental high-pressure system is expanding westward over the Korean Peninsula, sending cold air down to our country.

While air quality has improved, a strong cold wave has arrived instead.

This morning (1.7), temperatures dropped to minus 5.7 degrees Celsius in Seoul and minus 11.9 degrees in Paju, a drop of about 10 degrees compared to yesterday (1.6).

Most daytime temperatures in the central region also remained around zero degrees.

The cold wave warning issued for Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces has been further expanded, and the cold wave advisory for northern and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province was upgraded to a cold wave warning at 9 PM just a moment ago.

The cold will gradually intensify, peaking on Thursday (1.9).

The morning temperature in Seoul is forecasted to drop to minus 11 degrees.

Daytime temperatures will also stay around minus 7 degrees, marking the strongest cold of this winter.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has stated that the first cold wave warning of this winter may be issued for Seoul.

[Nam Min-ji/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "With the expansion of the continental high-pressure system, strong northwesterly winds will blow, causing temperatures to drop from the afternoon of the 8th, with the lowest temperatures on the mornings of the 9th and 10th expected to be below minus 10 degrees, so please prepare for the possibility of frozen pipes."]

This cold wave will gradually ease starting from Saturday afternoon, and for the time being, temperatures will remain at the average level for this time of year.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.
이세흠
이세흠 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 체포영장 재청구…긴장 고조

윤 대통령 체포영장 재청구…긴장 고조
“또 저지하면 현행범 체포 <br>검토”…2차 집행 어떻게?

“또 저지하면 현행범 체포 검토”…2차 집행 어떻게?
최상목 측 “공수처법 때문에 <br>무대응”…민생경제에 집중

최상목 측 “공수처법 때문에 무대응”…민생경제에 집중
중부 한파특보 확대…9일 아침 절정

중부 한파특보 확대…9일 아침 절정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.