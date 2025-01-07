News 9

[Exclusive] N. Korean troops face losses

입력 2025.01.07 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

KBS has obtained a voice file that gives insight into the current situation of North Korean troops dispatched to Russia.

The file contains North Korean military communications intercepted by Ukrainian forces, indicating difficulties in recovering the bodies of comrades and plans to regroup for another assault at dawn.

Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the exclusive report.

[Report]

On Dec. 20, KBS obtained a 17-second voice file of North Korean troops from the southwestern Kursk region of Russia, intercepted by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian officials stated that the conversation is presumed to be between the leaders of a North Korean military unit consisting of around ten members, using military radios.

[Content of Ukrainian forces' interception of North Korean troops: "It seems that it will take more time to continue recovering our comrades' bodies. I will gather the assault team at dawn and go out to retrieve the bodies. This is my decision. What do you think?"]

It appears that they are in a situation where they have suffered significant casualties in daytime open-field combat and must hide and move under the cover of darkness to recover the bodies of their comrades.

[Jung Kyung-woon/Research Fellow, Korea Research Institute for Strategy: "The content of the radio communication indicates that they plan to go back in under the cover of darkness to recover the bodies, which reflects the intense and urgent nature of the combat situation."]

President Zelensky stated on Jan. 5 that as of now, 12,000 North Korean troops have arrived, with 3,800 dead or injured.

Experts analyze that despite the high casualty rate among North Korean troops as Russian forces intensify their operations to reclaim territory in Kursk, support from Russia appears to be lacking.

[Doo Jin-ho/Research Fellow, Korea Institute for Defense Analyses: "This suggests that Russia's continued operational support for North Korean troops, including the handling of North Korean casualties, is not proceeding smoothly."]

Local Ukrainian media have also reported that lower-ranking Russian commanders are falsely reporting the number of North Korean casualties to their superiors.

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] N. Korean troops face losses
    • 입력 2025-01-07 23:52:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

KBS has obtained a voice file that gives insight into the current situation of North Korean troops dispatched to Russia.

The file contains North Korean military communications intercepted by Ukrainian forces, indicating difficulties in recovering the bodies of comrades and plans to regroup for another assault at dawn.

Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has the exclusive report.

[Report]

On Dec. 20, KBS obtained a 17-second voice file of North Korean troops from the southwestern Kursk region of Russia, intercepted by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian officials stated that the conversation is presumed to be between the leaders of a North Korean military unit consisting of around ten members, using military radios.

[Content of Ukrainian forces' interception of North Korean troops: "It seems that it will take more time to continue recovering our comrades' bodies. I will gather the assault team at dawn and go out to retrieve the bodies. This is my decision. What do you think?"]

It appears that they are in a situation where they have suffered significant casualties in daytime open-field combat and must hide and move under the cover of darkness to recover the bodies of their comrades.

[Jung Kyung-woon/Research Fellow, Korea Research Institute for Strategy: "The content of the radio communication indicates that they plan to go back in under the cover of darkness to recover the bodies, which reflects the intense and urgent nature of the combat situation."]

President Zelensky stated on Jan. 5 that as of now, 12,000 North Korean troops have arrived, with 3,800 dead or injured.

Experts analyze that despite the high casualty rate among North Korean troops as Russian forces intensify their operations to reclaim territory in Kursk, support from Russia appears to be lacking.

[Doo Jin-ho/Research Fellow, Korea Institute for Defense Analyses: "This suggests that Russia's continued operational support for North Korean troops, including the handling of North Korean casualties, is not proceeding smoothly."]

Local Ukrainian media have also reported that lower-ranking Russian commanders are falsely reporting the number of North Korean casualties to their superiors.

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.
김경진
김경진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 체포영장 재청구…긴장 고조

윤 대통령 체포영장 재청구…긴장 고조
“또 저지하면 현행범 체포 <br>검토”…2차 집행 어떻게?

“또 저지하면 현행범 체포 검토”…2차 집행 어떻게?
최상목 측 “공수처법 때문에 <br>무대응”…민생경제에 집중

최상목 측 “공수처법 때문에 무대응”…민생경제에 집중
중부 한파특보 확대…9일 아침 절정

중부 한파특보 확대…9일 아침 절정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.